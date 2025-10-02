So, Who Exactly Is Kacie’s Sister From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 9 ahead. On Oct. 1, Netflix dropped the first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 9 — and, boy, are they one glorious mess. While the show has its fair share of memorable participants, fans have so many questions about one in particular: Kacie. But these questions aren’t about why she decided to leave the show (viewers already know why). For the most part, viewers are probably thinking the same thing: Who is Kacie’s sister who sings in Korea?

Kacie was at the center of what was probably the most uncomfortable breakup in Love Is Blind history. After Kacie dated Patrick consistently through the pods, viewers were pretty certain that they had one of the strongest bonds in the cast. However, after she accepted Patrick’s proposal, things took a turn. When the two saw each other for the first time, the vibes were instantly off — and shortly after, she broke off her engagement to Patrick. Oof.

But that wasn’t the only thing that made Kacie memorable. In the pods, she had several lore drops that had every fan consulting Google. First, Kacie apparently dated a man who currently has some sort of social media following. And then — resulting in an even bigger question mark — she nonchalantly mentioned that her father and sister are singers in Korea. She didn’t elaborate much on it, but that didn’t stop viewers from coming on social media in an attempt to find out more.

So, who is Kacie’s sister who sings in Korea? I took the time to do a bit of sluething — and her story totally checks out.

Who is Kacie from Love Is Blind’ s Sister?

Kacie’s sister, who sings in Korea, is Saree McIntosh. According to her IG, she not only sings, but also dances with the dance crews Full Force and FLOWXL. As of now, it doesn’t look like she’s involved in any idol groups — but who knows what the future holds?

Kacie’s dad is also a singer in Korea.

Saree isn’t the only singer in the family: Kacie’s dad, Robert McIntosh, is also a singer in Korea! They even have a song together on YouTube — which has over 2.9 million views. The more you know.

Maybe we can get a live performance at the reunion?