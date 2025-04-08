When it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale, fans know it goes way beyond dystopian drama. At its core, it’s a story about survival, power, and the complicated mess that is love in the face of chaos. And no one lives in that mess more than June Osborne. She’s lost everything, taken it back, and lost it again — yet somehow, she keeps going. And through all of it, there’s been one constant tension pulling at June’s heart: Luke vs. Nick. Yep, we’re diving into the most complicated love triangle on TV.

So, does June love Nick or Luke? Let’s talk about it — the lore that’s had fans arguing on Twitter, writing thinkpieces, and defending their fave with their whole chest. Because The Handmaid’s Tale doesn’t do simple, and June’s love life definitely isn’t.

Team Luke or Team Nick?

Luke (played by O-T Fagbenle) was June’s husband before Gilead. He’s the man who represents what June had before it all crumbled. He’s the one who held her hand through normalcy, raised her kids, and fought like hell to get her back. Since their reunion in Canada, he’s been her rock in a world that no longer makes sense. He’s patient, loving, and still standing, even when June is spiraling. You can’t help but root for a guy like that, right?

But then there’s Nick (played by Max Minghella). Max is the man who fell in love with June in the darkest of places and helped her survive it. Their love wasn’t built on brunch dates and family game nights — it was born out of survival and whispers in the dark, stolen moments behind enemy lines. Nick knows the version of June that emerged in Gilead: fierce, ruthless, and determined. And he didn’t flinch. That kind of connection? It’s hard to let go.

Sure, Nick has blood on his hands. He’s a commander now, and that title comes with baggage. But he’s also been a consistent ally. He’s the reason June escaped more than once. And deep down, June knows that, too. There’s a reason she can’t shut that door.

And let’s not forget — Nick is technically married to Rose now. The series has shown fans very little of Nick and Rose’s marriage, bBut from what intel has been given, it wasn’t a fully arranged marriage. There was some choice involved. Nick presumably chose Rose as his wife due to his rank as commander, giving him access to certain freedoms and expectations. Still, even within that setup, Nick clearly isn’t over June. Rose notices. Viewers notice.It’s messy.

Why June’s Torn Between Nick & Luke

It’s not just about who June loves more, Nick or Luke — it’s about who she is with each of them. Luke reminds her of who she used to be. He represents peace, family, and the life she built pre-Gilead. With Nick, it’s all fire. He sees her for who she is now, after everything. Both men love her, but in different timelines. And June? She’s caught between those timelines herself.

Season 5 really threw viewers back into the mess. June tried so hard to choose Luke and to make it work, but her trauma kept getting in the way. She couldn’t sit still, couldn’t be soft — because softness felt like weakness. Meanwhile, every time Nick reappeared, there was that spark and that tension. That unfinished business.

By the end of Season 5, it’s clear June is still emotionally split. And that’s what makes this love triangle hit harder than most — it’s not just about who June wants. It’s about who she is and what parts of herself she’s willing to claim or leave behind.

Who Will June End Up With In Season 6?

With the first few episodes of Season 6 released, fans are begging for answers. Will June finally make a choice? Can she ever fully love Luke without resenting the way he represents a life she lost? Can she build anything real with Nick, a man still tangled in Gilead’s system? There’s no clear answer just yet.

One thing’s for sure — no matter what direction this final season goes, it’s going to hurt. Because no choice here is clean, it’s love in the rubble, and viewers are watching her dig through it.

Whether you’re Team Luke or Team Nick, one thing’s clear: June’s story isn’t just about romance. It’s about rebuilding yourself after you’ve been torn down completely. And maybe, just maybe, it’s about choosing yourself first.

The Handmaid’s Tale drops on Tuesdays on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.