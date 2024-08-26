This Video Of Sabrina Carpenter Taken By A TikToker In NYC Is Nothing Short Of Hilarious

The highly-anticipated Sabrina Carpenter album, Short n’ Sweet, was released on Aug. 23 and to keep it short and sweet, it is nothing short of all non-skip tracks. Every song is just too good, and fans — including myself — are dying to know who these songs are about. (I am sensing some of her new releases are definitely about some old flings, and some new love interests.) But I guess not everyone has been playing the album on repeat, including TikToker Judi Jupiter, who was one of the lucky few who spotted Carpenter IRL after the release of Short n’ Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter was in New York City after the release of her album, promoting it through notable appearances including her Aug. 22 performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. On Saturday, Aug. 25, Carpenter was spotted walking the streets of NYC while waving and taking pictures with fans, where she bumped into TikToker Judi Jupiter.

The interaction was captured on Jupiter’s live when she saw Carpenter walking down the street and whispered to someone, “Who is she?” She then asked Carpenter, “What’s your name?” to which Carpenter responded “Sabrina. What’s your name?” Jupiter then asked Carpenter to say hi to her followers who were watching online, which prompted Carpenter to give a wave at her camera. Jupiter began to follow behind Carpenter until she turned around to ask Jupiter if she was “on live.” Carpenter responded by saying “Oh, this is so cool. What’s your account?”

Although neither Carpenter nor Jupiter knew of each other before the interaction, Jupiter actually already has created a name for herself. According to Jupiter’s website, she was an in-house photographer for Studio 54 in the 1970s. I think it’s fair to say Jupiter and Carpenter have something in common, being the It Girls of their time.

Just like her days at Studio 54, Jupiter is still shooting content of “really cool people,” which she noted to Carpenter during their interaction. On her page, she features “All the hot girls in SoHo, and in Fire Island,” which prompted Carpenter’s response, “Oh, I feel honored.”

Continuing their conversation, Jupiter asked Carpenter what brought her to New York City and asked, “Did you just come out with an album?” After telling Jupiter of her album, Short n’ Sweet, she followed up by asking, “By?” Causing Carpenter, and all of us watching online, to let out a laugh. She responded, “Sabrina Carpenter. Me.” You would think everyone would have known of her by now after her summertime hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.”

Carpenter shared her socials with Jupiter saying, “It’s just my name, my channel is just @SabrinaCarpenter. You can go check out some of my work and I hope you like it.” Jupiter just responded by asking Carpenter to “say hi to my followers” one last time, to which Carpenter said “I’m obsessed with you, honestly.” I think we all can agree we are obsessed with this wholesome interaction, and I am sure Jupiter is definitely going to stream Short n’ Sweet — just like the rest of us.