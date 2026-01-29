Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 follow. Once part one of Bridgerton Season 4 concluded, two questions remained at the forefront of my brain: How could Benedict fumble Sophie so drastically after such a beautiful, yearning-filled slow burn (asking her to “be my mistress,” seriously?) and secondly, where on earth is Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)? Polin played a notable role in Season 4 — especially now that the Queen is using Penelope’s Lady Whistledown column to spill whatever tea she deems noteworthy — but Kanthony is noticeably absent. So, while we’re all dying to know how Sophie and Benedict’s story ends, fans are also going to need the tea spilled on Anthony and Kate’s whereabouts. Not to worry gentle readers, I may not be Lady Whistledown, but this author may know a thing or two.

The last time Kanthony graced our screens was during the conclusion of Season 3 when the It Couple was gearing up for their trip to India and, soon, the birth of their baby. And in an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey would be reprising their roles and thus, gracing our screens with more delightful banter and one-liners that will have fans swooning for years to come.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Bailey acknowledged that his busy schedule might prevent him from being more than just a background character, but he does want to stick around for as long as he can. And with Bridgerton’s renewal for Seasons 5 and 6, this is certainly good news for Kanthony fans, who have not-surprisingly come to their own conclusions about what the couple will be doing in the remainder of Season 4.

Theories in the Bridgerton subreddit suggest Kanthony will have some “generic scenes,” like making an appearance at weddings or Kate having “tea parties with the Bridgerton girls.” However, on X, others are speculating that the couple either may not return to Mayfair as a unit, or they might come back just to leave for India all over again.

At the time of publication, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey have been confirmed to make their return for Bridgerton Season 4 part two, but whether or not they’re more than just background characters remains unclear. So, while we still have a long way to go before its Feb. 26 release date, I can assure you that Kanthony will be present. After all, how could the eldest Bridgerton not return for his second brother’s (inevitable) wedding?