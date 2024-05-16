The Internet’s Swooning Over Kanthony’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Scenes & TBH, So Am I

Kanthony fans rejoice! Our favorite Bridgerton power couple is back and more in love than ever. Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) were the romantic leads of Bridgerton Season 2. They’ve since passed the torch to Polin — with Season 3 following Anthony’s brother Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story. Even though the spotlight is no longer on Kanthony, fans are still obsessed with this couple and even get a few scenes that feature this adorable pair in Season 3.

While Bridgerton was teasing the new season on Instagram, we caught glimpses of the happy newlyweds. One clip showed Anthony and Kate on the dance floor, which had everyone swooning.

They’re a fan-favorite couple for a reason, with Bailey and Ashley portraying the characters and their chemistry perfectly. Thankfully, in Season 3, we see them continue to do just that, with some major Kanthony scenes in the first episode.

I can’t help but feel grateful for Kanthony’s return to my TV screen in 2024. They may have already had their season, but we’ll always be obsessed with them. And the internet agrees, as X (formerly known as Twitter) has been blowing up with fans obsessing (and thirsting) over these new Kanthony scenes.

When HANDS suddenly become hotter than the actual sex scene — only Kate and Anthony could elevate hand-holding from something merely romantic into an actual art form.



Peak. Romance ❤️‍🔥 #Bridgerton #Kanthony pic.twitter.com/A4Ff7ZtqxT — ✨PD💫🐝 (S3 Spoilers!) (@TheBestParker_) May 16, 2024

The amount of reverence in Anthony's gaze and the love overflowing in Kate's eyes like the chemistry through stares alone is just incredible#BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/vLnWKI4qCf — nia (@simoneashwinis) May 16, 2024

look at the way Kate immediately leans into him, how she shifts in her chair, unburdening herself, how his body wraps around her for comfort.



they find respite in each other. 😭#Kanthony #Bridgerton #BridgertonSpoilers pic.twitter.com/0cm9maOhbN — iRis ⚠️Bridgerton spoilers⚠️ (@iris_bee_) May 16, 2024

The kiss was “something that Simone and Jonny orchestrated together”!!!



THIS is what happens when you have actors that love and understand their characters beyond just the pages of a book or script! Forever thankful that they are the captains of the #Kanthony ship💞 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/txDCUagqb1 — ✨PD💫🐝 (S3 Spoilers!) (@TheBestParker_) May 16, 2024

their chemistry, their love, their romance– it's perfect!! Why not give them a subplot??? THEY ARE BRIDGERTON 😭 the showrunners really fumbled s3 #kanthony pic.twitter.com/Jill0qLtAj — Vitz ✨💫🍉 (@VitzHorror) May 16, 2024

In episode 1, the Bridgertons help Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd) prepare for her debut into society. We get the first glimpse of Kanthony with the rest of the family as they rush to get Francesca ready to see the queen. They stand proudly together, representing the Bridgertons, when Francesca finally bows to her Highness. Just returning from their honeymoon, Kate later catches up with her mother-in-law and declares her wish to be half the viscountess she is. She sweetly says she’s grateful to have Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell) close by. Anthony also has some bonding moments with his brothers throughout the episode.

Further into the episode, we get a super steamy scene of the couple waking up together in bed. Kanthony fans have been waiting for this since the end of Season 2. The hot makeout leads to Anthony kissing… other parts of Kate (I’m sorry, dear reader, but you’re going to have to use your imagination a bit on this one). However, they’re interrupted by hearing the family making noise around the house. Their hot and heavy moment in bed is cut short since it’s Kate’s first week as viscountess in her new home, and she wants to make a good impression and prepare for Lady Danbury’s (played by Adjoa Andoh) ball.

Of course, Kate looked stunning at the ball, as always. No one is as obsessed with Kate as much as Anthony, and he takes her away from talking to Violet to dance. Toward the end of the episode, Kanthony plans to extend their honeymoon to produce an heir (or two). It also allows Violet to stay viscountess a bit longer and work on finding another home. Kate says she never saw Anthony happier than when he was away and not responsible for running the household. She then declares they should put themselves first. Of course, Kate is always right, and Anthony agrees. This leads to them attempting to make an heir a bit early, right on top of a desk.

Season 3 still has four more episodes left, so who knows how many more Kanthony moments we may get? For now, we’ll just keep these scenes on repeat.