Forget the iconic ball gowns and red carpet dresses, tonight was all about the men. This year, the men showed up and showed out, reminding everyone that tailored menswear could be just as dramatic and drool-worthy as any ball gown. With the 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” paying tribute to the legacy of Black dandyism, the red carpet turned into a celebration of style, swagger, and pinstripe suits.

In looks that ranged from romantic and regal to modern and mind-blowingly detailed, the men embraced the “Tailored for You” dress code with flair. Raúl Ávila’s polka dot tuxedo jacket? Iconic. Colman Domingo’s regal entrance? A moment. Pharrell Williams’s flared black trousers? Unforgettable. These weren’t just outfits — they were fashion declarations.

And they didn’t stop at just suits. Because let’s be real, a classic black suit for the Met Gala equals boring. There were dramatic capes, berets, and brooches. There were trains that flowed, and silhouettes that broke every rule of traditional menswear. From Lewis Hamilton’s ivory attire and Christian Latchman’s poetic tailoring, this year’s red carpet proved that the men did not come to play it safe — they were rewriting the style narrative altogether. They didn’t just attend the Met Gala. They owned it.