Forget the iconic ball gowns and red carpet dresses, tonight was all about the men. This year, the men showed up and showed out, reminding everyone that tailored menswear could be just as dramatic and drool-worthy as any ball gown. With the 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” paying tribute to the legacy of Black dandyism, the red carpet turned into a celebration of style, swagger, and pinstripe suits.
In looks that ranged from romantic and regal to modern and mind-blowingly detailed, the men embraced the “Tailored for You” dress code with flair. Raúl Ávila’s polka dot tuxedo jacket? Iconic. Colman Domingo’s regal entrance? A moment. Pharrell Williams’s flared black trousers? Unforgettable. These weren’t just outfits — they were fashion declarations.
And they didn’t stop at just suits. Because let’s be real, a classic black suit for the Met Gala equals boring. There were dramatic capes, berets, and brooches. There were trains that flowed, and silhouettes that broke every rule of traditional menswear. From Lewis Hamilton’s ivory attire and Christian Latchman’s poetic tailoring, this year’s red carpet proved that the men did not come to play it safe — they were rewriting the style narrative altogether. They didn’t just attend the Met Gala. They owned it.
- Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams turned the Met Gala into his own personal runway. Wearing a crisp pearl embroidered jacket that he paired with flared black trousers and sick boots. The Virginia-born producer and co-chair didn’t just follow the theme, he tailored it to perfection.
- Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo served two unforgettable looks for the 2025 Met Gala. As if his royal blue cape moment wasn’t enough, Domingo shed his skin and revealed a look that honestly felt straight out of a vintage fashion daydream. He wore a black and white grid-patterned blazer paired with a polka dot tie, and of course, a striking oversized floral brooch — yes, a brooch. Domingo reminded us all that fashion was meant to be fun and out there.
- Lewis Hamilton
When I think of vintage painting meets the future of fashion, I think of Lewis Hamilton. This Formula 1 icon embodied everything the Met Gala theme stood for: elegance, rebellion, and Black expression. He topped off his ivory-white suit with extravagant lapels with a matching beret that was pulled together with a mind-blowing brooch. This was more than just a look.
- Christian Latchman
Trust that Christian Latchman understood the assignment. Latchman in himself is the pure definition of dandyism. While he is the face of this year’s Met Gala, there is always a story behind the look. Latchman shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes realities of modeling for the Met Gala. He continued to work his nine-to-five job while slaying all the looks. Latchmen stepped out in a glorious pleated train attached to wide-leg trousers. Every detail, down to the glossed shoes, screams elegance.
- Tramell Tillman
Yes, bring all the pinstripes. Known for his famous dance moves in Severance, Tillman stepped out in Old Hollywood glamor with an avant-garde touch. His velvet tuxedo paired with the two types of pinstripes is truly chef’s kiss. With that confident pose and cape, Tillman only meant business.
- Alton mason
Alton Mason is known for breaking molds, from being the first Black male model to walk for Chanel in 2018 to dazzling the Met Gala walkway. The model and actor shimmered in a silver glittering vest with matching pants. Mason was able to blend a futuristic disco dream with Western attire, truly making him the moment.
- A$AP Rocky
If there is one thing you can count on is A$AP Rocky being the best-dressed male in the room. Co-chairing the Met Gala with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams, Rocky had some big shoes to level up with. His look was balanced, sleek, minimalism with maximalist touches. He wore a structured back ensemble with an oversized trench-inspired jacket and glimpses of sparkle shone throughout.
- Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny has never shown up anywhere and hasn’t shown out — and this year’s Met Gala was no exception. Wearing Prada, Bad Bunny paid homage to his home country, Puerto Rico, with his Puerto Rican-infused outfit. He was dripped out in a rich chocolate brown suit with a gold tie and jeweled gloves that you could not miss.
- Keith Powers
Keith Powers served with vintage elegance, with his own twist on the Met Gala theme. He wore a cropped black tuxedo jacket layered over a striped shirt and a polka dot tie, with a brooch and pocket square that pulled the whole look together. It was dandyism done right. Truly showstopping.
- Edvin Thompson
You know, as a fashion designer, Edvin Thompson had to show off his skills. Thompson brought pure theatrical glamor to the Met Gala, donning a crimson velvet suit that screamed confidence and creativity. He styled it with a massive fur-lined black coat that can only be described as stunning. With the mix of textures and statement pieces, Thompson made it clear he did not come to play.