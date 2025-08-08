JoJo Siwa knows your laughing, and so is she… all the way to the bank. Siwa released her new song, “Raspy,” on Aug. 8, and the lyrics allude to so many of the viral moments Siwa has had over the years, including that “dream guest on my podcast” clip and the video of her singing Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.” But as she says in the song, “All press is good press.”

Coming shortly after the release of her cover of “Bette Davis Eyes,” the former Dance Moms star is exploring new musical avenues with “Raspy,” most notably through the track’s upbeat production. Diverging from her typical style, the energetic sound of “Raspy” complements the directness of her lyrics. Siwa isn’t one to shy away from poking fun at her most memeable moments, and this song is proof. From pop culture references to quotable criticisms, “Raspy” dives headfirst into themes of controversy and confidence.

Having been widely quoted and reposted, the phrase, “Who’s my dream guest on my podcast?” took on a life of its own after Siwa’s iHeartRadio interview. In the second verse of her latest track, Siwa quotes herself directly, stating, “Another headline for thе late night news,” making light of her reputation for virality. Earlier lines mention her reality television claim to fame with the lines, “That’s what happens when you’re little and you’re put on the stage / But quit crying ’cause you’re famous.” Having broadcast some of Siwa’s most vulnerable moments during her early dance career, these lines aren’t te only dig at Dance Moms.

Closing out the verse with a sound bite from her former dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, she sings, “Don’t want the songs, but I’ll keep them comin’ / (JoJo) What? (Have you learned nothing?)” Having discussed the viral clip during the 2024 Dance Moms reunion, Siwa reflects on Abby’s numerous criticisms over the years and shares how they prepared her for the entertainment industry.

@itsjojosiwa She’s raspy today and everyday. STREAM my new song “RASPY” everywhere u listen to music💎🌪️💡 ♬ Raspy – JoJo Siwa

The singer further comments on her time in the spotlight with the lines, “No one’s made this dramatic of a change, I sound insane / I blame my age and the stage, dare I say, ‘She’s raspy today.’” The final lyric quotes a session with Grammy-nominated songwriter and vocal producer, Jenna Andrews, during the making of Siwa’s single “Karma.” This behind-the-scenes feedback may have likely inspired the name of the song, both poking fun at the virality of the quote and embracing its positive in-studio origins.

“Karma” receives one more mention in the track with the line, “My happiness is a choice (That’s right) / Karma never came, yeah, she’s still a traitor.” After a Snapchat video of Siwa covering Rodrigo’s “Traitor” made its rounds on the internet, the clip quickly carved out yet another opportunity for self-reference in her latest single. With “Raspy” marking Siwa’s second musical release of 2025, it’s unclear whether more music is on the way. Whether these singles could be pointing toward an upcoming project or simply an exploration of new genres and styles, Siwa is keeping listeners on their toes.