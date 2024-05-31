Jojo Siwa Getting Shaded On TikTok By Her Ex Was Not On My 2024 Bingo Card

ICYMI, Jojo Siwa has been trending infamously on social media following the release of her so-bad-it’s-good song “Karma.” Following the single’s release, Jojo was met with social media scrutiny due to the fact that the song was originally recorded by singer Brit Smith in the 2010s — a track many fans thought was better than Jojo’s version. Since then, Jojo has been trending on social media for her interview comments, messy TikToks, and now, her appearance on the Now This Is Living podcast with Shannon Beveridge on May 29.

On the podcast, Jojo talked about her current relationship status with her exes, saying, “I mean, I have a good relationship with one of my exes, and the other one I will never talk to again ‘til the day I die.” Brutal. Many began speculating which ex Jojo was referring to, but it didn’t take much searching. Jojo’s 3-month relationship with TikTok creator Avery Cyrus in 2022 seemed to be the only option as to whom she was referring.

After their breakup in December 2022, Avery claimed that she and Jojo were “better as friends,” while Jojo’s comments were…well…less amicable. Jojo’s mom, Jessalynn, posted an Instagram story of Jojo saying she was “used for views and clout.” Jojo continued by saying she was tricked into being told she was loved and got played. While Avery had attempted to put a stop to any rumors of bad blood, Jojo seemed to add fuel to the fire, which appeared to put a strain their post-romance relationship.

On May 30, Avery took to TikTok to respond to the comments Jojo had made about her on the podcast, saying, “Thank you, God,” confirming that she has absolutely no intention of ever speaking to Jojo again.

Evidently, Jojo Siwa has made herself well accustomed to stirring the pot. On April 1, iHeartRadio posted a brief interview on TikTok with Jojo on the red carpet of the iHeartRadioAwards. When she was asked who her dream guest on her podcast would be, Jojo responded, “Honestly, let’s spice things up. One of my exes.” It’s possible this TikTok might’ve stirred drama between Jojo and Avery, with it only worsening after Jojo’s May 29 podcast appearance.

It’s pretty evident that Avery wants nothing to do with Jojo and vice versa. In the wise words of Abby Lee Miller, “JOJO. HAVE YOU LEARNED NOTHING?”