The Internet Is Scarred After Learning What JoJo Siwa Nicknamed Her Boyfriend’s Private Parts

Wake up, internet! There’s some new tea trending online and it’s about JoJo Siwa and (*checks notes*) Chris Hughes’… private parts? Yep, you heard that right. If you’re employed and haven’t heard about Jimmy and Timmy, don’t worry, bestie, I got your back.
ICYMI, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram back in May 2025 after the two were contestants on Celebrity Big Brother UK, and since then, fans have been all kinds of obsessed with this unlikely, but adorable couple.
But now, the internet is in a full-blown spiral thanks to a recent interview Hughes — yes, the Love Island alum — gave to E! News. In the interview, Hughes casually dropped a bombshell that’s honestly too insane not to share: JoJo Siwa has apparently named his testicles Jimmy and Timmy. I know, I had to read that twice too.
“Well, she calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy, so she must love, like, the rhyming lingo within her life,” Hughes shared in the E! News interview. Considering that JoJo has already picked out baby names like “Freddy,” “Eddy,” and “Teddy,” honestly, naming her boyfriend’s balls Jimmy and Timmy just feels like classic JoJo Energy. Within a matter of minutes of this information being shared, the internet went into a full-blown spiral.
On the TikTok, posted by E! News, one user commented, “hey so i actually could have gone my whole life without knowing that! 🥰” while another wrote, “That was way too much tmi Chris.” And on X? Well, let’s just say, the internet has thoughts…
My thoughts? TBH, I’m scarred for life. But hey, at least the two are happy!