The Internet Is Scarred After Learning What JoJo Siwa Nicknamed Her Boyfriend’s Private Parts

Wake up, internet! There’s some new tea trending online and it’s about JoJo Siwa and (*checks notes*) Chris Hughes’… private parts? Yep, you heard that right. If you’re employed and haven’t heard about Jimmy and Timmy, don’t worry, bestie, I got your back.

ICYMI, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram back in May 2025 after the two were contestants on Celebrity Big Brother UK, and since then, fans have been all kinds of obsessed with this unlikely, but adorable couple.

But now, the internet is in a full-blown spiral thanks to a recent interview Hughes — yes, the Love Island alum — gave to E! News. In the interview, Hughes casually dropped a bombshell that’s honestly too insane not to share: JoJo Siwa has apparently named his testicles Jimmy and Timmy. I know, I had to read that twice too.

“Well, she calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy, so she must love, like, the rhyming lingo within her life,” Hughes shared in the E! News interview. Considering that JoJo has already picked out baby names like “Freddy,” “Eddy,” and “Teddy,” honestly, naming her boyfriend’s balls Jimmy and Timmy just feels like classic JoJo Energy. Within a matter of minutes of this information being shared, the internet went into a full-blown spiral.

On the TikTok, posted by E! News, one user commented, “hey so i actually could have gone my whole life without knowing that! 🥰” while another wrote, “That was way too much tmi Chris.” And on X? Well, let’s just say, the internet has thoughts…

nobody on earth needed or wanted to know this — ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@hard_tingz) July 22, 2025

now why have i seen a video of chris hughes saying jojo siwa calls his balls timmy and jimmy what fucking timeline am i living in pic.twitter.com/uyjmStd9zI — beth🦋 (@sabscowboyhat) July 21, 2025

Real AF.

did I just hear chris hughes say that jojo siwa calls his balls ‘jimmy and timmy’ pic.twitter.com/UIdo7FmBuK — 🎻✨ (@justnonesencee) July 21, 2025

Jimmy and Timmy?? Jojo's got a whole circus down there. — Vlad Invests (@vlad_Invests) July 22, 2025

I really really really wanted this to be Poo Crave :( — Will (my job is just beach) (@Will25800) July 22, 2025

Trust me, I wanted this to be posted from a parody account too.

im so curious which one is jimmy and which one is timmy https://t.co/B9mjy8u1gM — Lal (@myaachamn) July 22, 2025

if my girl called my balls jimmy and timmy i’d break up with her — COWBOY P 𐚁 (@notblazedpx) July 23, 2025

okay but like. is are jimmy and timmy each ball? or is one of them the dick and the other a collective name for both balls? is there another name that’s being left out???? i’m afraid https://t.co/PokA2fFJrT — lacey ⸆⸉ 🐍 (@repusnaketion) July 23, 2025

This one actually made me LOL.

THIS IS NOT THE POP WE CRAVE — Tony (@bloodylikeabody) July 22, 2025

Everything I’ve learnt about this couple has been against my will pic.twitter.com/eeeIEmelNV — yup | (@brvttie) July 22, 2025

Exactly my thoughts, TBH.

Jojo Siwa calls her private parts the black hole and golden star — C (@WrinklessBrain) July 22, 2025

Please, for the sake of my sanity, don’t involve Jimmy Fallon in this.

Jojo Siwa named her boyfriend’s balls Jimmy and Timmy and suddenly everyone’s talking. I couldn’t help but wonder… should I name mine too? pic.twitter.com/F3YOn4lZQN — Raffael Pazmiño Rojas (@raffaelpazmino) July 23, 2025

Too late. You can unpost it, but you can’t unread it.

My thoughts? TBH, I’m scarred for life. But hey, at least the two are happy!