ITV1
Culture > Entertainment

JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Have ‘Big Brother’ Fans Raising Their Eyebrows

Lily O'Neal

So much has happened on this season of Celebrity Big Brother. The show has reached its final round, with just six houseguests remaining: Jojo Siwa, Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Chesney Hawke, Donna Preston, and Jack P. Shepherd. Surprisingly, much of the buzz around this season has surrounded the unexpectedly close relationship between Siwa and Hughes (a former Love Island contestant). From cuddling in bed, hanging in the hot tub, and several other touchy-feely moments, many Big Brother fans are questioning the extent of their relationship. So, are Siwa and Hughes a couple? Are their interactions strategic moves for the sake of the show? Let’s unpack the flirtatious moments that have caught fans’ attention so far.

Several times throughout this season, Siwa and Hughes have been seen cuddling up with each other in the same bed. In one clip, Hughes rubs Siwa’s arm as she lays against him. From this clip alone, many are skeptical that the pair are “just friends.” After all, the two seem extra cozy with each other. Though, the touchiness in bed didn’t stop there. In another clip, Siwa is seen crawling on top of Hughes in bed as he grabs her waist and seemingly pulls her in for kisses on the cheek. Shortly after, Hughes asks Siwa “You’re gonna come to my room tonight?” to which Siwa replies, “No, you said you were coming over to mine,” and later adding, “I always come to your room.” 

@tommyitaliano_

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes caught in bed cuddling again on the CBB UK live stream – Jojo Siwa and Chris update #cbbuk #celebritybigbrother #jojosiwa

♬ L-O-V-E (Instrumental Version) – The O’Neill Brothers Group

In another viral moment, Siwa and Hughes lay next to each other while holding hands, this time in separate beds. Hughes notices that Siwa is upset and asks, “What’s up? Tell me,” to which Siwa replies, “Give me 48 hours.” Some fans have speculated that Siwa was referring to the time the houseguests have until they leave the house, thinking Siwa wants to share what’s on her mind with Hughes once they are off camera. Another moment that caught viewers’ eyes happened with the stars in the hot tub. They both appeared very hands-on, with Hughes wrapping his arms around Siwa. 

So, is this a budding romance, a friendship, or a PR move? As of now, we can’t say for sure. However, some other known details have fans continuing to second-guess. For one, Siwa has been with her significant other, Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, since December 2024. When the houseguests had an opportunity to receive letters from their loved ones outside the house, Siwa seemed a bit upset with what Ebbs sent. While she said that she misses Kath, she also said, “I do have beef to pick with them, though. They didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down.”

@indigoreports

JoJo left upset by message from partner Kath Ebbs #jojosiwa #chrishughes #cbb #celebritybigbrother #fyp #kathebbs #celebrity #tv #realitytv

♬ Carmen Habanera, classical opera(1283412) – perfectpanda

Also, Siwa has since opened up that her time on Celebrity Big Brother has prompted her to rethink her sexuality. “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized, ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool,” she shared with co-star Danny Beard. 

Of course, with all of the details and footage circulating on the internet, fans have thoughts. Some are supportive of the pairing, and others are just downright confused.

It may be a while before we hear from Siwa or Hughes about this, but I know I’ll be keeping an eye out.

Lily O'Neal is a senior editor at Her Campus at UCLA and a national entertainment writer. She covers the latest entertainment news, as well as topics relating to new movies, series and music (she LOVES K-Pop). Additionally, Lily is majoring in Political Science at UCLA. Though she was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida, she loves the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. During the gaps between studying and writing, you can find her binging sit-coms or attending yet another K-Pop concert. She's also currently on a mission to find the best iced vanilla latte in SoCal.