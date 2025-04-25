JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Have ‘Big Brother’ Fans Raising Their Eyebrows

So much has happened on this season of Celebrity Big Brother. The show has reached its final round, with just six houseguests remaining: Jojo Siwa, Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Chesney Hawke, Donna Preston, and Jack P. Shepherd. Surprisingly, much of the buzz around this season has surrounded the unexpectedly close relationship between Siwa and Hughes (a former Love Island contestant). From cuddling in bed, hanging in the hot tub, and several other touchy-feely moments, many Big Brother fans are questioning the extent of their relationship. So, are Siwa and Hughes a couple? Are their interactions strategic moves for the sake of the show? Let’s unpack the flirtatious moments that have caught fans’ attention so far.

Several times throughout this season, Siwa and Hughes have been seen cuddling up with each other in the same bed. In one clip, Hughes rubs Siwa’s arm as she lays against him. From this clip alone, many are skeptical that the pair are “just friends.” After all, the two seem extra cozy with each other. Though, the touchiness in bed didn’t stop there. In another clip, Siwa is seen crawling on top of Hughes in bed as he grabs her waist and seemingly pulls her in for kisses on the cheek. Shortly after, Hughes asks Siwa “You’re gonna come to my room tonight?” to which Siwa replies, “No, you said you were coming over to mine,” and later adding, “I always come to your room.”

In another viral moment, Siwa and Hughes lay next to each other while holding hands, this time in separate beds. Hughes notices that Siwa is upset and asks, “What’s up? Tell me,” to which Siwa replies, “Give me 48 hours.” Some fans have speculated that Siwa was referring to the time the houseguests have until they leave the house, thinking Siwa wants to share what’s on her mind with Hughes once they are off camera. Another moment that caught viewers’ eyes happened with the stars in the hot tub. They both appeared very hands-on, with Hughes wrapping his arms around Siwa.

So, is this a budding romance, a friendship, or a PR move? As of now, we can’t say for sure. However, some other known details have fans continuing to second-guess. For one, Siwa has been with her significant other, Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, since December 2024. When the houseguests had an opportunity to receive letters from their loved ones outside the house, Siwa seemed a bit upset with what Ebbs sent. While she said that she misses Kath, she also said, “I do have beef to pick with them, though. They didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down.”

Also, Siwa has since opened up that her time on Celebrity Big Brother has prompted her to rethink her sexuality. “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized, ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool,” she shared with co-star Danny Beard.

Of course, with all of the details and footage circulating on the internet, fans have thoughts. Some are supportive of the pairing, and others are just downright confused.

Idgaf about your narratives, Jojo & Chris are pure, kind, kindred souls and they must be protected at all costs. #CBBLive #CBBLL #CBBUK 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GzedCweWgA — 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚-𝐦𝐚𝐲 ॐ (@ameliamayxoxo) April 24, 2025

I think there’s every possibility JoJo Siwa walks out that house in a relationship with Chris Hughes #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/stHLKBcxFC — 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) April 13, 2025

“jojo siwa and love island’s chris hughes getting handsy” sounds like something i’d tweet after three gins and tonic — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) April 25, 2025

I’m not even watching the Celebrity Big Brother but what is all this I’m seeing all over my Tiktok about Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes possibly being in love??????????? pic.twitter.com/0wa7US7ZKV — yup | (@brvttie) April 17, 2025

It may be a while before we hear from Siwa or Hughes about this, but I know I’ll be keeping an eye out.