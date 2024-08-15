Hold Up… Does JoJo Siwa Have A New Girlfriend?

JoJo Siwa just hard launched her new relationship, and we’re freaking out!

ICYMI, Siwa posted a video to TikTok and Instagram on Aug. 14 of her dancing to Beyoncé’s “My House,” which fellow dancer DaKayla Wilson choreographed. Later that day, both Siwa and Wilson went on their respective Instagram stories to announce their relationship. “So I have a girlfriend,” Wilson said to the dance class before embracing Siwa.

Wilson and Siwa have been posting each other on their stories for a little while now, but this announcement *definitely* confirmed their relationship. So, who is Siwa’s new girlfriend? Here’s all the tea on the dancer and their relationship.

Wilson was a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance Season 18, when Siwa was a judge, and frequently teaches dance classes. On Aug. 14, Siwa posted a TikTok from Wilson’s dance class, tagging the choreographer in the caption. “Girlfriend taught a dance class so i took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant. ❤️‍🔥 @DAKAYLA WILSON broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT. be back w more videos but had to post this one for nowww:),” Siwa captioned the post.

In the video of Wilson announcing their new ‘ship, Siwa was wearing a shirt that read, “If you think I’m cute, you should see my girlfriend.”

As much as the girlfriend news was exciting, most were in Siwa’s comments praising her dancing in the video. “JOJO… this is what we want to see!!!! We’ve had ENOUGH of the other Tom foolery!!!” one person commented. “I forgot you were a real dancer. you actually ate this up,” someone else wrote. Some even urged Siwa to hire Wilson to choreograph her future music videos. “So now we know who needs to be your full-time choreographer,” another user wrote.

Siwa and Wilson’s dating news comes just two months after the former Dance Moms star was seen kissing Madison Rouge Alvarado, another SYTYCD Season 18 contestant, at LAX. They had danced together several times, sparking dating rumors.

As for Wilson, she was previously rumored to be dating Anthony Curley, you guessed it, another SYTYCD Season 18 contestant who ended up winning the season.

Siwa has always been pretty public with her romances (and breakups, like with Avery Cyrus), and so far, her relationship with Wilson is no different. I’m sure we’ll continue to see more of the pair on social media, and there’s a chance we could hear a new love song from Siwa soon.

TBH, I hope to see more of Siwa in Wilson’s dance classes. She’s a great dancer, and when she showcases her talent, she really shines.