If you’ve been on TikTok over the past couple of weeks, the odds you’ve seen a video of JoJo Siwa promoting her new song are high. On April 5, Siwa released the song and music video for her song “Karma,” which has grown in popularity on TikTok over the past couple of weeks. Siwa has been teasing this song for quite some time now, and after the music video dropped, the internet had lots of thoughts.

“Karma” is the first installment in Siwa’s rebrand in the music scene, and it’s quite the way for her to start off this new era. Instead of wearing big bows, vibrant colors, and lots of rhinestones, Siwa has taken a trip to the dark side (no, like, quite literally — she’s wearing black and white face paint and seems like she’s cosplaying as a band member from KISS). She’s also getting spicy with these lyrics! Let me tell you, the transition from “Boomerang” to “Karma” isn’t something I expected.

Siwa has been teasing this song on TikTok for a couple of weeks now and it has gone crazy viral. (No lie, I can’t go on TikTok without seeing at least one video from her or about her each day.) As cringe as the internet thought marketing was, it worked — because it’s all people are talking about.

On April 5, Siwa released the music video for “Karma,” and the internet was divided. I’m all for giving credit where it’s due so I’ll give Siwa this one thing: the song is catchy. There, I said it! However, the music video… let’s just say this ain’t the same girl who was gonna come back like a boomerang.

The video opens up with Siwa in an absolutely insane outfit — once again, I truly think she’s trying to become the next member of KISS. She’s seen sitting on the beach in this outfit, then getting up close and personal with a mystery girl. Fast forward to about 35 seconds in, Siwa is on a cruise ship in an all-white ensemble doing the iconic choreography. TBH, not sure how we ended up on a boat. But sure!

After doing the choreography for the song, Siwa literally jumps off the boat and goes into the ocean. (Once again, I have no idea what’s going on here.) The choreography continues again, except she’s some sort of sea creature now. By the end, Siwa somehow reunites with the girl (who is also a sea creature?), and the video ends with them going back in time (?), before looking into each other’s eyes on the beach. So romantic, right?

Like I said, the internet is divided.

my favorite part of Jojo Siwa's Karma video is this unnecessary jump cut like… is that a stunt double… did Jojo not land this? what's the tea abby lee pic.twitter.com/ynGdqaZBfe — Ryan Harer (@rharer) April 5, 2024

if i turn straight it’s jojo siwa’s fault pic.twitter.com/pdIdt0FZzV — h (@cfletchersbitch) April 5, 2024

rihanna bby you can keep R9 in the drafts… jojo siwa can take it from here pic.twitter.com/30O7yoBo55 — faerie test 🇵🇸 (@portalsparfums) April 5, 2024

jojo siwa’s new choreo is giving everything the pop girlies are lacking



pic.twitter.com/9FHAwfzNxW — Bryan (@bryantuitr) April 5, 2024

tell me why i just watched jojo siwa’s music video and she was humping the girl so harshly? I HAVE TEARS IM EMBARRASSED FOR THIS COMMUNITY that video should’ve stayed in the drafts — sapphic chaos (@reneesohot) April 5, 2024

get that jojo siwa video off my tl i’m begging pic.twitter.com/RDt0FnibHP — ia (@onedoorwons) April 5, 2024

People unironically stanning new Jojo Siwa but hating on I LUV IT??? I’m sick pic.twitter.com/hVVgfuOY0J — Bo Bayerl (@___bodacious) April 5, 2024

we’re all collectively kidding when saying that Jojo Siwa song slaps, right? ….. right??? pic.twitter.com/1hTC3GUXPX — clitie 🪬 (@couscousclit) April 5, 2024

i couldve gone 30 years without seeing that clip of jojo siwa’s mv w her humping a girl on a beach… pic.twitter.com/NH2v82hr5S — ani (@buffwolfhard) April 5, 2024

some of the people gagging over jojo siwa were saying that they hated beyoncé last weekpic.twitter.com/VS3G5mQ3cs — CO ☀️ (@_emxnchj) April 5, 2024

Oh, and if you’re one of the people who felt the impact of the NYC earthquake, I think we know who did it.

CONFIRMED: Jojo Siwa’s new single “Karma” caused a level 10 cuntquake that was felt across the northeast pic.twitter.com/I2JRo0Oiv0 — BadBoyRoy | רוי (@Roco__23) April 5, 2024

that wasn’t an earthquake i was learning jojo siwa choreography — Izzy Uncut (@izzyuncut) April 5, 2024

jojo siwa has caused an earthquake with her aggressive movements pic.twitter.com/mSvzWe65qQ — maya ✡︎ 🍉 (@tummyhxrts) April 5, 2024

the impact of the new JoJo Siwa song omg literally quaking — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) April 5, 2024

The epicenter of the earthquake has been pinpointed at Jojo Siwa island pic.twitter.com/MyMTSyM4sL — looeybae banned era (@looeybae) April 5, 2024

I really wonder what Abby Lee Miller thinks about this.