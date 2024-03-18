JoJo, but without the bow bow. ICYMI, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa is currently undergoing a transformation after posting social media content that is, in her words, “not made for children.” Complete with edgy photos and cryptic captions, the JoJo Siwa rebrand has half of the internet intrigued, and the other half feeling, well, even they don’t know.
The lead-up to JoJo’s new era seems to date back to a video she posted on her TikTok in February 2024, where she is seen crying and stating that she was in the “biggest meeting of her life.” However, Siwa’s initial transformation began to take turns in 2021, when she was seen on the red carpet donning a black dress and sporting her long hair without the signature bow. So, in hindsight, the transformation is something that most people are either excited about or not ready for. The adult era that Siwa is gearing toward has most of her fans and the internet divided, as many aren’t entirely on board with the new transformation.
Within the last few years, Siwa has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, was a guest judge for multiple TV programs like So You Think You Can Dance and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and created her own entertainment company. She is also known for her anti-bullying efforts and has encouraged kids to express themselves in their own unique ways. With all of this, some will find the transformation surprising from her other work.
This wouldn’t be the first time that fans were divided over their idol’s image change. Like Billie Eilish to Miley Cyrus, the reactions to their image change kept many people fixated on their choices. Many people are voicing their opinions on X/Twitter, and haven’t been shy about their opinions on Siwa’s new era.
One user is proud of her transformation and is excited for the new era.
Others are the opposite of excited and believe that the image change won’t fit her at all.
Some users used the opportunity to joke about the new era.
Despite the backlash, being able to come true within yourself and expressing your identity is one of the many benefits of living a happy life. Personally, I think Siwa transforming from how she was when she was younger implements a new seed in her life, and if she’s comfortable with it, then hopefully she will continue to live her life the way she wants to live it.