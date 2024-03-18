JoJo, but without the bow bow. ICYMI, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa is currently undergoing a transformation after posting social media content that is, in her words, “not made for children.” Complete with edgy photos and cryptic captions, the JoJo Siwa rebrand has half of the internet intrigued, and the other half feeling, well, even they don’t know.

The lead-up to JoJo’s new era seems to date back to a video she posted on her TikTok in February 2024, where she is seen crying and stating that she was in the “biggest meeting of her life.” However, Siwa’s initial transformation began to take turns in 2021, when she was seen on the red carpet donning a black dress and sporting her long hair without the signature bow. So, in hindsight, the transformation is something that most people are either excited about or not ready for. The adult era that Siwa is gearing toward has most of her fans and the internet divided, as many aren’t entirely on board with the new transformation.

Within the last few years, Siwa has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, was a guest judge for multiple TV programs like So You Think You Can Dance and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and created her own entertainment company. She is also known for her anti-bullying efforts and has encouraged kids to express themselves in their own unique ways. With all of this, some will find the transformation surprising from her other work.

This wouldn’t be the first time that fans were divided over their idol’s image change. Like Billie Eilish to Miley Cyrus, the reactions to their image change kept many people fixated on their choices. Many people are voicing their opinions on X/Twitter, and haven’t been shy about their opinions on Siwa’s new era.

One user is proud of her transformation and is excited for the new era.

I love this for her. I hate that they be forcing these kids to stay kids forever lol https://t.co/6J7P8wFN9o — Domi Tsunami (@_MyKatGotStacks) March 12, 2024

Others are the opposite of excited and believe that the image change won’t fit her at all.

she’s gonna be doing “adult music”, sorry but i only see her as the bow girl still. it needs to be really good and she needs to come clean on everything in order to get it fully popular https://t.co/uOrpnKYF4F — Cj (@cjemmetts) March 12, 2024

Some users used the opportunity to joke about the new era.

She’s abt to announce she’s in the out of town tryouts of Loves Lies Bleeding the Musical https://t.co/HxQ5VWQzN7 — SBBG (@sirbabygirl) March 11, 2024

seeing this tweet reminded of when i was a freshman, my sister use to be a background dance for jojo and some kids would ask me if i ever met her so i would joke that i saw her smoking crack multiple times backstage and they would just fully believe me for some reason https://t.co/s71z4IhTbP — wawawawa (@madd3son) March 11, 2024

Despite the backlash, being able to come true within yourself and expressing your identity is one of the many benefits of living a happy life. Personally, I think Siwa transforming from how she was when she was younger implements a new seed in her life, and if she’s comfortable with it, then hopefully she will continue to live her life the way she wants to live it.