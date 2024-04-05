These Memes About The NYC Earthquake Have Me *Shaking* With Laughter

It takes a lot to make a New Yorker care. Busy streets, hauntingly confident rats, and a healthy dose of attitude will hardly make them bat an eye. But, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on April 5 left New Yorkers shook — literally and figuratively. After the event, however, the internet took no time making some New York 2024 earthquake memes on X/Twitter. Sorry, I’m cackling.

If you live on the West Coast, earthquakes are just a sweet little reminder of home. A yearly 4.0 on the Richter is just the shake-up we need to remember the preciousness of life. But, on the East Coast, earthquakes are few and far between.

The last sizable earthquake in New York City was during the 1940’s; and, I’m sure the Big Apple handled earthquakes very differently 80 years ago. For instance, the city probably had less sturdy infrastructure and slower emergency response times. But, one difference has made this earthquake entirely unlike its predecessor: Twitter.

At this point, I shouldn’t even have to do an introduction. Y’all know that folks on Twitter are our most efficient and consistent first-hand news source on the internet. And, they delivered us earthquake content almost as instantaneously as the earthquake itself. Take a look at the memes that’ll have you quaking with laughter.

Some users had conspiracies about why the earthquake actually happened.

The #earthquake hitting a couple days before the eclipse the world ending pic.twitter.com/1s3TPc9kI4 — “J” (@j__43_) April 5, 2024

The earthquake was actually Jojo Siwa promo pic.twitter.com/zZychqd62q — Disco Bitch Cowgirl (@discobtchcowgrl) April 5, 2024

#earthquake hits Taiwan, Japan and now NYC all in a span of 3 days and there's an eclipse coming in couple of days.



The entire internet: pic.twitter.com/pD06HmxV3t — ZDragon (@IBZDRAGON) April 5, 2024

Others were more concerned with how scary and ridiculous the shaking actually was.

me explaining to my grandkids how I survived the bronx,skate key and a earthquake … #earthquake pic.twitter.com/bACKqh1fMl — left on seen (@Imakemyownshit) April 5, 2024

Waking up in NYC today like #earthquake pic.twitter.com/G56QonSKBi — Eddy Padilla (@eddypadilla80) April 5, 2024

But, most users just used this as an opportunity to bring up memes from the archives and laugh off the whole situation.

Men all over NYC:



“Hope you’re doing okay after that little earthquake. It just reminded me of how you used to shake up and rock my world” #earthquake #nycearthquake pic.twitter.com/zncjlR7HUJ — Hussie 🏹 Hunter (@NickGurrzOnly) April 5, 2024

I just photos of the destruction out in Long Island.



Magnitude 4.8 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/cNdwAj88s3 — Nick Yoder (@NickYoder86) April 5, 2024

How California's looking at New Yorkers #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jpOYc6ksUg — You Know the vibes 💯 (@RonnieThaGreat) April 5, 2024

did we shake or were we shook? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JkJPkTkN2h — Christopher Ryan (@Creezus_) April 5, 2024

Mother Nature came to tug on Miss Lady Liberty’s wig this morning, I see. She didn’t want to take it off. She just wanted to shift it a lil bit.



NYC, y’all good after that #earthquake? 😗 pic.twitter.com/3wXROw18fQ — DE'RON 🌞 (@deronworld) April 5, 2024

It was also the perfect time for SATC references.

Charlotte: it was a 4.8 on the richter scale!



Miranda: the richter scale is a totally outdated method for measuring magnitudes and everyone knows it



Samantha: let’s just say it wasn’t the only thing making my walls shake this morning



Carrie: big is moving to paris — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 5, 2024

as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder…was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH — layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024

After reading through all these memes, I don’t know whether to freak out about the apocalypse or rewatch every episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The most likely scenario is both. Being in an earthquake is scary, but we salute the people of New York for making it an experience to laugh about.