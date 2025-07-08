Joe Jonas has taken to social media to share a recent fan interaction that has the internet debating something very unexpected: if Joe Jonas has tiny nipples. In the video, the Jonas Brothers musician recalls an encounter he had just a few days earlier. While walking through SoHo, the singer was recognized and stopped by someone who said she had just been talking about him.

When Jonas replied with, “Oh nice, Nice things, I hope,” she quickly added, “We were talking actually about your tiny nipples.” In the viral clip posted to TikTok, Jonas takes a pause and looks down at his shirt for comedic effect. He then turned to the camera and clarified, “I think they’re quite average-sized.”

He went on to explain, “Then she was like, ‘My friends are over there. When they see you, they’re going to totally laugh, because we were just talking about it,” Jonas continues. “I was like, ‘Oh, great. Thank you?”

Being in the spotlight for over a decade now, the DNCE frontman and Camp Rock alum is no stranger to bizarre fan interactions, I’m sure. But this response video has fans weighing in on the discourse, per Jonas’ request. He ended the TikTok by asking viewers directly, “So anyway, do I have tiny nipples?” Since then, fans have been all over the unexpected interaction, sparking hilarious reactions and digging up meme-worthy photos from the past.

Online reactions To Joe Jonas’s Tiny Nipples

Fans have flooded the comments on Jonas’s TikTok, keeping the lighthearted discourse alive and well. While users continued to pick apart the interaction, one standout reply came from none other than The All-American Rejects, who chimed in with a simple (and supportive), “You’re perfect.” Jonas responded, “I’m blushing 😘.”

resurfaced picture Of Nick Jonas’s (Fake) Nipples

Throughout the discourse, fans have commented about Jonas’s younger brother, Nick. One fan wrote, “Nick hired them and paid them to do this as pay back.” Another said, “Is Nick spreading this rumor?” The fans are referencing a now-infamous Photoshopped picture of Nick Jonas at the beach. This overly-edited photo first went viral as early as 2013, sparking back up again in 2015, and most recently in 2021, with the older Jonas’s teasing green screen video. The image has resurfaced time and time again, becoming a nostalgic internet relic that somehow always finds its way back into the spotlight whenever Jonas-related chaos erupts.

Joe Jonas’ candid TikTok couldn’t have come at a better time, especially with fans eager for more content from the singer. The post comes shortly after the release of his second solo studio album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. The project also sets the stage perfectly for the new Jonas Brothers album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which will drop on Aug. 8.

The trio is gearing up for the anticipated album by dropping singles like “Love Me to Heaven,” “No Time to Talk,” and “Slow Motion.” While the conversation is still ongoing in terms of Joe’s recent street interaction — and his possible tiny nipples — fans of the singer and the Jonas Brothers can look forward to new music dropping soon.