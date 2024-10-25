Warning: Jin’s “I’ll Be There” Will Make Your Heart Grow 10 Times Bigger

Just a few months after completing his 18-month mandatory enlistment in June 2024, BTS’s Jin is already making waves with his return to music. On Oct. 25, Jin released his highly anticipated pre-release single, “I’ll Be There,” along with an accompanying music video. “I’ll Be There” is the first track from his upcoming mini-album Happy, set to drop on Nov. 15. The song serves as a heartfelt love letter to his fans and beautifully reflects his admiration for ARMY. If you’re as curious as I am about the message Jin wants to convey in “I’ll Be There,” don’t worry — I’ve dissected the lyrics, and they’re even sweeter than you might expect!

Jin is no stranger to expressing his feelings for ARMYs. During his last solo release, a track titled “The Astronaut,” the music video’s topics centered heavily on his relationship with ARMYs, particularly how he saw fans as his hypothetical home. “The Astronaut” served as Jin’s temporary farewell to ARMY, marking it his first and last solo project before enlistment.

With “I’ll Be There,” Jin offers fans a heartfelt gift — a token of appreciation for their patience and unwavering support during his time away. In a press release, obtained by Rolling Stone, Jin revealed his thoughts on the song, saying, “The track conveys a sincere message, aiming to uplift those who feel downhearted and alone by delivering joy through Jin’s playful yet straightforward style.”

According to the English translation from Genius, the song starts in the first verse, emphasizing how mundane the world might seem and the harsh truth of our rushed day-to-day lives. The lyrics read, “All these busy people/ How does anyone get by in this tough world.” Jin continues by bringing a glimpse of optimism to individuals’ dull lives, by wanting to do something better for others in the lines, “Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)/ Giving something greater than just the little things/That’s what I live for.”

In the song’s chorus, Jin reiterates his love for ARMYs by telling fans that he will be with them for a lifetime and will remain a constant in their lives. He goes on to sing, “I will be there forever/ I’ll stay the same, I’ll be there for you/ There for you /Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh).” He continues, “With this song I say to you/ I swear that I will always sing for you/ Sing for you/ Oh-oh-oh/ I’ll be there for you.” The chorus serves as a reminder to fans of Jin’s support as an artist, as he promises to always be there for them, which is continued in the post-chorus.

In the song’s second verse, Jin tells ARMYs that they can find their own happiness, and that something as simple as smiling may go a long way in influencing not only ourselves but also those around us. He delivers the lyrics, “Just smile, that’s it/ So everyone can feel it/ Smile bright, we can all be happy/ Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh).” Jin continues, “It don’t matter the time/ It don’t matter the place/ Takе the ordinary, make it extraordinary.” This may imply that we, too, have the ability to shift our perspective and make the best of any situation, regardless of how it appears at first.

During the bridge, the song starts to end with the lines, “When you feel down/ When you feel alone/ When you need someone to lean on/ I’ll be there for you.”

“I’ll Be There” serves as a reminder to ARMYs that they are not alone and that they can find comfort in Jin’s music in times of need.