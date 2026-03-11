ICYMI, Jess From ‘LIB’ Is Dating Another Season 10 Alum

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10 follow. If there was one person to root for on Season 10 of Love Is Blind, it was Jess. The Ohio-based doctor was a total fan-favorite on Love Is Blind Season 10 — and while she didn’t “find love” on the show, she revealed that she’s dating another Season 10 alum after the show wrapped. (No, it’s not Chris.) At the Season 10 reunion, Love Is Blind fans got all the tea: Jess and Haramol are dating!

Now, Jess had quite the ride during Season 10. In the pods, she dated several men (including Connor and Haramol) before choosing to commit to Chris. At first, things seemed solid between the two. However, once they got out of the pods and into “the real world,” things began to crack. After Chris went out for drinks with a friend and didn’t come home for 48 hours, he asked Jess whether she thought they had a strong physical connection.

Then, he admitted to her that he was struggling to be sexually intimate with her because she “doesn’t go to the gym every day,” and his typical type is a girl who “f*cking does Pilates every day.” Jess was quick to remind him that she is a doctor who works in the hospital, saving lives every day. Naturally, she ended the relationship then and there, and didn’t look back — even when Chris tried to talk to her again at a “pod squad” meet up.

So, at the Season 10 reunion, fans were excited to learn that Jess was in a committed relationship with another Season 10 cast member, Haramol (which was revealed by a *checks notes* Love Is Blind-themed puzzle).

Jess and Haramol reconnected after the pods.

Jess said that she and Haramol had formed a “deep” connection in the pods, and ended up reconnecting after the show as friends — although Haramol said he was “shooting shots” and was romantically interested in Jess from the jump.

After her drama with Chris, Jess recalls admiring how “kind” and “thoughtful” Haramol was, since he was supporting her after the fallout. She then said that, eventually, the two ended up sitting down and talking for hours, and Haramol admitted having feelings for her. “You are everything, Jess,” he said. “Every room you walk into gets brighter. Every human you talk to walks away more whole, more seen. That’s who you are.”

Needless to say, the internet was so happy to see Jess in a healthy, thriving relationship. You go, girl!

Jess and Haramol!!!! ❤️ Two doctors who understand each other! #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/FFNwrhjKCG — nobody (@NotASafeSpace87) March 12, 2026

Haramol! Give Jess her flowers sir! #LOVEISBLINDreunion — HappyHappyJoyJoy (@IAM_JOII) March 12, 2026

Awe good for Jess and Haramol! #LoveIsBlind — green bean jean (@jeanmjacket) March 12, 2026

I’m so happy for Jess! She seems like an AMAZING woman that deserves good things! And Haramol is FINE! #LoveIsBlindOhio #LoveIsBlindReunion — Jarrell Brown (@JarrellBrownn) March 12, 2026

While Love Is Blind Season 10 didn’t have a great track record in terms of marriages (only one couple from the season remains married, despite two saying “I do”), it did give us another couple to root for. I ship it!