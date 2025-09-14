If you watched the 2025 Emmys on Sept. 14, you might have been wondering why your favorite chef Carmy — aka Jeremy Allen White — wasn’t among the star-studded crowd. Why did he skip the Emmys? Was The Bear star busy filming a new project? Was he promoting the Bruce Springsteen biopic he’s starring in? Nope. According to Variety, White was at his best friend’s wedding on Sunday night, so the award show had to take a backseat.

Despite his nomination for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series, White had to miss out on the awards to attend his friend’s wedding. This was White’s third nomination for the award, honoring his role as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear. Having taken home the prize the past two years, it was time for White to pass the baton — this year, it went to Seth Rogen, who took home the award for his work on The Studio. And for White, a best friend’s wedding is the one thing more unmissable than the Emmys.

White was not the only cast member of The Bear nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award. While Ayo Edebiri — who was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney and for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — also missed out on the ceremony, there were plenty of stars from The Bear in attendance to make up for it. Cast members like Molly Gordon (White’s rumored girlfriend, who also plays his on-screen fling Claire) was present at the Emmys, as was Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Richie on the hit show. And who could forget Liza Colón-Zayas, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Jeremy Allen White will not be at the #Emmys tonight because his best friend is getting married.



White is once again nominated for his performance on #TheBear. pic.twitter.com/KNOHh6gAiP — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025

While Season 4 didn’t land the series as many nominations this year, 13 Emmy nominations is nothing to sneeze at. Plus, the show even had two nominees in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category thanks to guest appearances by both Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, respectively. They also had a nominee in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category thanks to Jon Bernthal.

If the acting nominations weren’t enough, The Bear was also nominated in categories like casting, picture editing, sound mixing, sound editing, and one of the biggest awards of the night, Outstanding Comedy Series. Though these Emmy noms must have marked a big night for White, nothing could be bigger than a friend’s big day.

Now that fans no longer have to wonder why White wasn’t in attendance at the Emmys, we can all go back to wondering why The Bear was nominated for so many comedy awards rather than drama nods.