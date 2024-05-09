I’ll admit, I’ve never been the biggest fan of Jennifer Lopez. Don’t get me wrong, she’s given us a lot of great movies (The Wedding Planner will forever be my fave) and has made some catchy songs over the years. But her personality has always rubbed me the wrong way and now, I’m not the only one with this opinion.

ICYMI, Lopez has been getting roasted on social media after a TikTok video of her being dismissive towards a reporter at the 2024 Met Gala started going viral. In the video, USA Today reporter Anika Reed can be heard asking Lopez, “Who are you wearing tonight?” as the actress was making her way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s grand staircase.

Lopez looked in Reed’s direction for a second before curtly saying “Schiaparelli,” while continuing to walk into the event. I get it: things are crazy on the Met Gala red carpet and it’s likely J.Lo had shared the designer’s name many times before getting to Reed. But she came off as super rude and dismissive in the video and now, the internet’s calling her out.

Many have taken to the comments under Reed’s video to share their opinions and sarcastic responses to J.Lo’s short encounter with the reporter.

“Her kindess radiates through the screen,” one person wrote. “She’s so kind and genuine,” someone else commented. But this might be my favorite comment: “The definition of a ray of sunshine.”

Others have since stitched Reed’s video to roast J.Lo for her bad attitude.

This isn’t the first time J.Lo has been called out for being rude in public. In recent years, there have been videos posted of fans recounting their unpleasant interactions with the actress, with many having had similar experiences when meeting Lopez.

I don’t believe Lopez is dismissive and rude all the time. However, I do think that celebrities should try their best to come across as approachable when attending huge events like The Met Gala.

Take Keke Palmer for instance. She also attended this year’s Met where people were yelling things out to her left and right on the red carpet. But when someone asked her, “Keke, what’s it like to be so beautiful?” she sweetly replied, “Oh my gosh, you should know.” Period.

See, it’s not hard to be a nice person and I feel like J.Lo needs a crash course in kindness. Maybe Palmer can give her some pointers because being labeled as rude is not a good look babes.