Fans Have 1 Big Question About Jenn Tran’s Fate On ‘The Bachelorette’ After Her ‘CHD’ Episode

On June 26, Season 21’s Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, joined Call Her Daddy for an interview about all things surrounding her journey to find love as the franchise’s newest female lead (as spoiler-free as possible) and her life.

There were many frontrunners from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, including Maria Georgas and Daisy Kent who were both fan favorites. So fans were shocked when Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette due to how many indicators pointed to either Georgas or Kent claiming the role.

On the podcast with Alex Cooper, Tran opened up about being called the “third choice Bachelorette,” saying, “There’s a lot of narratives out there and they’re not necessarily the truth.” She further elaborated on the fact that she was in talks with the producers for months for a thorough process. “It’s never really you until it’s you,” she said in reference to how many women were considered for the role and how she was not asked “at the last minute,” as many had believed. Tran went on to discuss how she felt hurt after realizing how many viewers would have preferred other women (Daisy, Maria, etc.) for the role as opposed to her.

Obviously, many are curious as to whether Tran is engaged or not, especially in regards to how she responds in interviews when asked how she feels about how her season ended. Obviously, she can only say so much, but many people online say that Trans lacks the “engaged glow” that some leads typically have when interviewed after filming their season. When asked if she was “happy with the way [her] season ended,” Tran replied, “The way everything played out was exactly the way that it was supposed to and the ending was the right ending for me.”

One user posted the clip from the podcast on TikTok and wrote, “It’s giving… not engaged.”

When Tran was asked in early June if she was happy, she replied, “I’m very happy,” reiterating how everything “played out exactly how it was supposed to.” Some fans commented on the video, expressing their interpretations of her response. One commented, “giving single” while another wrote, “She isn’t giving me she’s in love vibes but idk guess we will see.”

Whether Tran is incredibly media-trained, happily engaged, or single, I’m hoping that she’s happy, whether she’s in love or not, because that is exactly what she deserves.