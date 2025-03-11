It’s safe to say that the past two months have been very divisive for the United States. Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated to his second term in January, he has signed a flurry of executive orders and sought to make changes to many different parts of the government. Trump’s orders have already impacted millions of Americans, especially those in marginalized groups, leading many to wonder when — or even if — Democrats will step in to challenge him in a significant way.

One Democrat in Congress who has stepped up to the plate is Representative Jasmine Crockett. She has been a U.S. Representative for Texas’s 30th congressional district since 2023, and ever since Trump’s re-election, she has been a vocal opponent of many of his and the Republican party’s actions. Crockett has been known, even before Trump’s second term, for her boldness in standing up to the GOP and people who have tried to silence her, and many of her bold, sometimes shocking moments have gone viral, making her a well-known political figure among younger generations — and maybe even someone who will fight for real change in the country.

Here are 10 of Jasmine Crockett’s most iconic moments worth knowing about.

1. Calling out a “white privilege” remark

In January 2024, Crockett called out Representative Nancy Mace from Kentucky about a “white privilege” comment she made to then-president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Crockett said, “I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege. It was a spit in the face … as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like, especially from that side of the aisle…”

2. Calling out Trump for ties with China

In a June 2024 committee hearing, Crockett had another disagreement with Kentucky Representative Mace, who claimed then-President Biden was “bought and paid for by China.” Crockett tweeted a video clip of the disagreement with the caption, “My colleague from South Carolina got a little confused about which of our last two presidents heaps praise on the authoritarian leader of China every chance he gets. Hint: It’s the orange one.” (Trump did not respond to Crockett’s accusation publicly.)

3. “Bleache-blonde, bad-built, butch body”

In May 2024, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Crockett’s appearance during a House committee reading, saying her “fake eyelashes” were getting in the way of her reading a point from a previous hearing. Crockett responded by calling Greene a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body” in a clip that soon went viral on social media.

4. Her 2024 DNC speech

Crockett gave a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in which she blasted Donald Trump as a “career criminal.” She also made a callback to her earlier alliterative conflict with Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying, “The question before us is: Will a vindictive, vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?”

5. Her blunt message to Elon Musk

On Feb. 25, 2025, a reporter asked Crockett, “If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?” Crockett simply responded, “F*ck off.” This interaction occurred in the midst of many congressional Democrats expressing concern over Musk’s role in the U.S. government.

6. Calling out Trump for his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky

On Feb. 28, Crockett posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a response to Trump’s tense meeting with Ukranian President Zelensky, “How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on the battlefield for his people?!”

7. “Putin’s H*e”

After President Trump’s address to Congress on March 4, a reporter asked Crockett what she would tell him if she could. Just like with the Elon Musk question, Crockett had an immediate bold answer: “I would tell him to grow a spine and stop being Putin’s h*e.” (Trump did not respond to Crockett’s accusation publicly.)

8. Speaking out about DEI and marginalization

Trump’s crackdown on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives has been a focal point thus far for his second term. Crockett has been a vocal opponent of this, sharing how, as a Black woman, people like her have not always been given equal opportunities as white people. In early March, she posted a video on TikTok in which she states, “You know why you can’t make me doubt who I am? It’s because I know that I had to work 10 times as hard as they did just to get into the [Congress] seat. When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene, or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison.”

9. Her “MAGA always mad” TikTok

On March 10, Crockett posted a video on TikTok talking about how Trump supporters have tried to find “dirt” on her, and all they found was that she attended private school. She says in the video, “MAGA always mad, they stay mad, at least when it comes to me.”