Besties, I have some huge news: Comedian and influencer Jake Shane was just cast in Max’s Hacks Season 4, and I could not be more excited. This marks Shane’s official TV debut, and fans of both him and the show are so here for it.

The casting announcement was revealed on Shane and Max’s official social media accounts on April 2. In the posts, Shane wrote, “It’s not every day you fall in love with a TV show… and then get to guest star in it.” He also thanked the producers for trusting him with their vision and the cast and crew for being so welcoming. “I am so grateful to be a part of this masterpiece of a show,” he shared.

Fans have been quick to share their excitement online. Shane’s comment section has been flooded with hundreds of fans saying they can’t wait to watch, with many expressing support for his career endeavours, saying they’re proud he’s finally getting recognition for his comedy and acting skills.

Shane has frequently gone viral on TikTok for his humorous videos, alongside clips from his podcast, Therapuss with Jake. The podcast, which launched in January 2024, was listed as the 7th most-anticipated podcast launch in the U.S. according to Spotify Wrapped. Beyond social media, Shane saw massive success following his live comedy tour Therapuss Live in 2024. He is currently set to host an even bigger tour — LIVE with Jake Shane — spanning more than 35 cities across North America.

Who is Jake SHane playing in ‘Hacks’ Season 4?

Shane will be playing the role of Social Media Girlie for the hit comedy-drama series’ highly anticipated fourth season, set to air on Max on April 10, 9 p.m. ET. I’ll be seated.

Shane will be acting alongside Hacks cast members Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, and more. The show has been receiving rave reviews and support, recently winning the award for best Musical/Comedy series at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, adding to its already long list of awards and recognitions.

April 10 could not come sooner!