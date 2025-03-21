NGL, Jack Harlow & Doja Cat’s “Just Us” MV Has The Most Random Celeb Cameos

Jack Harlow collaborating with Doja Cat on a new song was not on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. The two joined forces for their single “Just Us” and even starred in an accompanying music video together. But the musicians weren’t the only ones holding my attention while watching the video. ICYMI, several celebs made cameos that you might’ve missed.

The music video takes place in a restaurant, where Harlow and Doja can’t keep their eyes off of each other like they’re the only two people in the room. They continue to eye each other from across the restaurant’s dining room, as Doja shyly reacts to Jack’s lyrics, “I told her she’s so pretty, and she just blushed in this b**ch.” The on-camera chemistry continued to brew between the artists, and fans were all for it.

This was pretty much a full-circle moment for Harlow, who admitted in a 2020 IG Live that he had a crush on the “Woman” singer. As Harlow and Doja flirt their way through the restaurant, the camera quickly pans to a couple of familiar faces in blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments.

The video included cameos by John Mayer, Matt Damon, Nicholas Braun, Taylor Rooks, Malcolm Todd, Pink Pantheress, and many more.

Mayer was spotted at a table talking as the camera slowly panned back to Doja and Harlow. As the “couple” continued to swoon over one another, Damon was seen at the bar right beside them. Back at the dinner table, Braun (who some might know from Succession or Disney’s Sky High) was seen putting his arm over Harlow’s shoulder, while the rapper shakes someone’s hand before having a conversation. The camera then showed Rooks, a sports reporter, holding a drink and having a conversation with a woman beside her. Then, Todd, appeared on the screen as he looked to be engaged in a conversation at a table. Near the end of the video, Pink Pantheress made a surprising cameo as she was spotted chatting with someone off-camera and sharing a pair of wired headphones with a friend.

Harlow’s best friend and photographer, Urban Wyatt, as well as DJ Drama also made cameos.

In the days leading up to the song’s release, both Harlow and Doja teased their collab on Instagram, with the “Attention” rapper sharing a photo on March 19 of her and Harlow in a restaurant’s kitchen. Meanwhile, Harlow shared a snapshot of him talking to her against a wall in that same kitchen. They dropped the teaser shortly after, leading fans to speculate about an upcoming collaboration.

Now that their new song is here, I’m going to rewatch the music video a few more times to make sure I didn’t miss any other celebs.