Though not the bane of our existence, but certainly the object of all our desires, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey sure knows how to look like he’s falling in love. And if you, too, have been thirsting for the Anthony Bridgerton actor since the absolutely simmering Season 2 of Bridgerton, you’re not alone. I’ve never seen the internet more united than when Bailey was (rightfully) named People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year. Alongside wondering why they couldn’t be the dog he was posing with during the shoot (or was that just me?), fans are also asking… is Jonathan Bailey single?

Bailey may have played numerous love interests on-screen, but the actor is far more secretive about his real life romances. Though he previously hinted at a private relationship back in 2023, the actor has always drawn a firm line between what he offers the world and what he keeps for himself — and rightfully so. But the internet, of course, did what the internet does best — turn into amateur detectives and comb through red carpets, Instagram feeds, and interview clips for even the smallest clue. So what do we know about the Wicked star’s dating history? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the details.

2019: Bailey Kisses James Ellis at the Olivier Awards

Bailey and Ellis were rumored to be dating in 2019, seemingly confirming the suspicions when the pair kissed at the Olivier Awards as Bailey won for his role in Company. Though the two never publicly commented on the relationship, Bailey discussed queer identity and how the film played a significant role in LGBTQ+ storytelling in his acceptance speech, declaring, “We are just as anxious, and we’re just as flawed and desperate to fall in love as everyone else.”

2023: Bailey Reveals He’s Dating an Anonymous “Lovely Man”

In an interview for the The Evening Standard, Bailey revealed that he was dating “a lovely man” back in December 2023, but chose not to name names. Justifying the decision, he said, “It’s not secret, but it’s private. Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear who this mystery man was, and whether or not he and Bailey are still romantically linked.

Though Bailey’s relationship status remains one of the internet’s biggest mysteries, he has revealed some of his dating preferences, so get your pen and paper ready. In his Sexiest Man Alive interview for People, Bailey shared that he “loves a good walk,” theater, and films. And though it depends on what date, he also revealed that some of his best dates were spent playing with LEGO and eating pizza. A dream date, and he certainly does know it.

So while the identity of Bailey’s “lovely man” remains top secret, at least fans know the way to Bailey’s heart — long walks, good theater, and a perfectly-timed pizza slice with a side of LEGO.