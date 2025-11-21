These Reactions To “As Long As You’re Mine” In ‘Wicked’ Have Me Kicking My Feet & Giggling

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Wicked: For Good follow. Am I blushing? Don’t answer that. (I’m definitely blushing.) Wicked: For Good finally hit theaters on Nov. 21, and outside of laughing, crying, and singing along to the iconic songs from the Broadway musical, I was also one of hundreds of moviegoers who audibly gasped during the scene where “As Long As Your Mine” was sung. The reason? Elphaba and Fiyero’s sex scene. Yep! That really happened! (Well, to be fair, it was a PG sex scene — we didn’t actually see it happen. But it definitely happened!)

In Wicked: For Good, Elphaba returns to Emerald City to fight for animal rights, trying to persuade the Wizard to release the animals in captivity. While she’s there, Fiyero finds her and turns against the Wizard and Glinda (on Fiyero and Glinda’s wedding day, no less) to instead leave Emerald City with Elphaba. Elphaba brings Fiyero back to her home in the Ozian forest, where they promptly make love (again, on Fiyero’s wedding day??? Go off!) as they sing “As Long As You’re Mine.”

The scream I scrumpt! And I wasn’t alone, because Wicked fans around the world who saw the movie during opening weekend felt the same way after the intense moment. “As long as you’re mine exceeded every expectation for me like it was truly everything, I cant stop thinking about it 😭,” one fan wrote on X. Another said, “As long as youre mine was also amazing like oh DEAR LORD the sexual tension? the chemistry? #YASSS i was biting my fist the whole time to contain myself.”

As long as you’re mine exceeded every expectation for ME like it was truly everything, I cant stop thinking about it 😭 pic.twitter.com/qT6Yw17GJG — el (@FreshOutTheTon) November 19, 2025

as long as youre mine was also amazing like oh DEAR LORD the sexual tension? the chemistry? #YASSS i was biting my fist the whole time to contain myself — #TASTE (@tinyfullsuns) November 21, 2025

This was literally my reaction almost the entire time when experiencing ‘As Long As You’re Mine’ in the movie version for the first time. pic.twitter.com/lPjwELWFas — Wicked Daily (@Wicked__Daily) November 20, 2025

Me during the Fiyero/Elphaba ‘As Long As You’re Mine’ scene…like YES GAWDDD#WickedForGood

pic.twitter.com/MI3f6zgRcM — Kenny (@kennysroys) November 18, 2025

the way fiyero is enchanted by the place elphaba built, the way he makes her feel comfortable with both of them together and with herself before touching her… ‘As Long As You're Mine’ gave us so much



I fell in love with what they created in this film, everything so symbolic,… pic.twitter.com/gAoz25dR4b — 𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪➰ wicked For Good e benophie era (@B_lightwoodbane) November 21, 2025

the way fiyero looks at elphaba while they’re singing as long as you’re mine pic.twitter.com/OtRnJJVojq — cass ♡ (@eternallybeer) November 18, 2025

If you need a minute to catch your breath, let me fill you in on what happens during this scene in the Broadway musical. When Fiyero and Elphaba sing “As Long As You’re Mine” on stage, they still have a touching moment together — I mean, the song is about the couple falling in love, after all. But instead of being a sensual, taking-our-clothes-off scene, the two characters are much more PG. They hug, hold hands, and at the end of the song, they kiss. Wicked: For Good definitely took it a step (or a few steps) further — with Elphaba even getting her own version of lingerie and an… interesting… cardigan over top.

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu said he wanted to add more meaning to this moment than what’s seen in the Broadway version. While the two characters sing to each other, Fiyero sees how Elphaba has been living, and sees the Wicked Witch of the West posters and flyers she’s collected from Oz. Chu told Deadline, “He looks at her and it’s like, ‘Wow, you survived all of this and you’re still kind and you are beautiful.’ And he says, ‘You’re beautiful’… And I think that intimacy, getting them closer in the song actually makes it feel more sensual. Even though they’re not actually physically doing anything.”

The whole “As Long As You’re Mine” scene is really a sight to behold. See it and the rest of Wicked: For Good in theaters now.