This Clue Has Harry Styles Fans Thinking Harryween Is Happening This Year

With summer winding down, Halloween is right around the corner. And if you’re a fan of the legendary Harry Styles, that might mean Harryween is quickly approaching. So, what even is Harryween? For those who don’t know, it used to be Styles’s annual concert in celebration of the spooky holiday. Each year, the Grammy winner and concert attendees would dressed up in full costumes to commemorate Halloween.

However, Harryween didn’t happen in 2023. It was quite a sad time for Stylers who grew to love the tradition. Also, last year’s Harryween would have been on the heels of his win for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, so it’s safe to say his supporters were saddened the celebration didn’t occur. But, will Harryween return in 2024? Maybe so…

Since Styles began Harryween in 2020, there have always been theories surrounding how he’ll choose to ring in the holiday. Whether that be by playing sold-out shows at venues such as Madison Square Garden or the Kia Forum or just dressing up and posting pictures on Instagram, Styles is Gen Z’s King of Halloween. This year, though, there may be some truth to speculation of a 2024 extravaganza led by Styles himself.

X user @littlefreakmay gave Styles’ fans some serious hope with an Aug. 9, 2024 post that hinted at Harryween 2024. The user claimed to be wearing merch from Styles’ Love on Tour when they were approached by “SOMEONE WITH A WEMBLEY STADIUM BADGE AND UNIFORM,” aka one of London’s most popular venues for live music.

The user claimed that this Wembley Stadium worker approached them and pointed at their hoodie before stating, “See you in October.” Another X User joked that this meant “Harryween in London” was fully “confirmed” by the post.

Harryween in London confirmed https://t.co/ZaHeHWMT81 — sfv6girl (@sfv6girl) August 9, 2024

While nothing has been confirmed by Styles or his team, the X post surely garnered some attention online. It has so amassed nearly 200,000, views as of Aug. 21, circulating early buzz about a potential Halloween-themed concert with Styles at the forefront. It would surely be exciting to see him return to the big stage whether he chooses to do so on Halloween or not.

The last time Styles performed was over one year ago was in July 2023, so it’s safe to say fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the stage, and what better way to commemorate his comeback than with a Harryween concert? Unfortunately, I cannot confirm nor deny if Harryween 2024 is a go, but I’m hoping, along with Stylers, that he revives this iconic concert series.