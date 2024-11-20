Grab your fluffy blanket, sweet treats, and friends because it’s time to binge-watch another TV series! Prime Video’s adaptation of the cult classic film Cruel Intentions is arriving on Nov. 21, and it’s bringing all the seductive and sultry vibes that made us love the original.

The 1999 film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon in a scandalous tale of lust, promises, scheming, and betrayal. It followed step-siblings Kathryn (Gellar) and Sebastian (Phillippe) as they made a bet to seduce and ruin the life of innocent Annette (Witherspoon), leading to a web of schemes and heartbreak. For Prime Video’s new series, the drama is set against the backdrop of Manchester College in Washington, D.C., with fraternities and sororities as the backdrop for more secrets, societal hierarchy shifts, and forbidden romances. Talk about juicy!

The excitement doesn’t stop there. A fresh, talented cast adds to the allure, including Aussie actor Zac Burgess, who plays Lucien in the show and has definitely made me do a double take.

The question plaguing everyone’s mind is whether or not Burgess is single. After some Instagram sleuthing, I’ve got an answer, and you might not like it. Burgess is currently in a relationship and has been for a little while now.

The first sign of Burgess’s relationship status appeared on Nov. 23, 2023, when he shared a photo of him relaxing by the ocean with a woman named Leah Gersteling, who he tagged.

This wasn’t Gersteling’s first appearance on his Instagram. On Jul. 21, 2023, Burgess shared a carousel post featuring a photo of Gersteling. She has also shown support in earlier posts. On May 6, 2023, Burgess posted a heartfelt poem honoring his late father, and Gersteling commented, “Beautiful words, he would be so proud to know what a genuine fine gentleman you’ve become.”

So, Who Is Leah Gersteling?

Gersteling is a kinesiologist who specializes in mind-body medicine and Reiki, according to her IG. Talk about a multi-talented girlboss!

According to her IMDb page, she’s also a sound/boom operator, having worked in the sound department for the Netflix miniseries Boy Swallows Universe. Interestingly, the show is also listed on Burgess’s IMDb page, as he starred in the production. Sounds like their love story might’ve started on set.

Together, Burgess and Gersteling are giving major power couple vibes, making us even more excited to see him light up the screen in Cruel Intentions. From what we’ve seen so far, Burgess’s performance is bound to be one to remember.

With its seductive storylines, stunning cast, and modern-day twists, Cruel Intentions is already the scandalous fall obsession I’ve been craving.