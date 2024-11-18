Brianna Chickenfry’s Been Hanging Out With A New Man & They Look Cozy AF

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia may have just hard-launched her new relationship following her breakup with Zach Bryan and the internet is *living* for it. On Nov. 17, Brianna LaPaglia posted a TikTok to the Taylor Swift song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” She captioned the video, “Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals.” In the video, LaPaglia’s seen cozying up with a mystery man that many fans believe is “Aussie Boy,” who she’s referred to in some TikToks. One person commented, “That was fast,” insinuating that LaPaglia’s moved on quickly. She responded with, “Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

LaPaglia shared a TikTok on Nov. 16 showing her “hanging out with one of the Australian boys but just for fun…we’re just gonna have a fun day. It’s nothing crazy.” On Nov. 17, she posted another TikTok, with the caption, “So when I was out with the Aussie boy yesterday, I got approved,” she said, referring to her New York apartment hunting process. “And then we went and we celebrated. It was fun. We went to Central Park, and we went and got drinks and then all the other dudes met up with us and my friends came.” IDK about you, but I totally ship it.

On Oct. 22, LaPaglia’s ex-boyfriend and country singer Zach Bryan posted an Instagram Story announcing their breakup. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Bryan wrote. “I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.” Bryan then asked that his followers respect LaPaglia’s “privacy and space” as they navigate the split. Bryan’s message came shortly after he sparked split rumors earlier in the month when his Raya dating profile circulated on social media.

LaPaglia posted her own statement, writing, “Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” she shared via her Instagram Stories. She has since made it pretty clear that she’s done with Bryan.

I, for one, am living for LaPaglia having some much-deserved fun with “Aussie Boy” because who isn’t rooting for them?