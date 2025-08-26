Calling all social media girlies: Instagram just dropped a new feature (as it is wont to do) — and this one is tailor-made for college life. Launched on Aug. 26, Instagram Schools is like a directory for your entire campus — but, you know, for Gen Zers who basically live on the internet.

Much like TikTok’s new Campus Verification feature, Instagram Schools is a private campus hub within the app that helps you connect with other verified students at your college (yes, real classmates — not the random people who took one campus tour video and got stuck in your Explore page). Whether you’re hoping to find a study buddy, trying to track down that one cutie you had a missed connection with in the dining hall, or just excited to rep your college, Instagram Schools is giving you a way to do just that — within a community of your actual peers.

Once you sign up, you’ll be able to add your school’s name to your profile as a banner and access a directory of other students who are confirmed to be attending your school. Here’s everything you need to know about the new feature and how they work.

Add Your School to Your Profile

Students will now see an option to “Add your school” directly on their Instagram profile. After going through a quick verification process, you’ll get a school banner added to your profile so you can rep your campus. You can choose who gets to see it — whether that’s just your confirmed schoolmates or all of your followers, it’s up to you.

Meet Classmates Through the Directory

The student directory lets confirmed students browse other verified IG users at their school, with the option to filter by grade level to find peers in the same year.

How Safe Is Instagram Schools?

To keep everything safe and legit, Instagram is partnering with UNiDAYS, a trusted third-party verification platform, to make sure each user is an active student at their listed school. That means no randoms — just real students who you can get to know both online and IRL.