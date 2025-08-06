Social media girlies, rejoice! On Aug. 6, Instagram dropped a wave of new features, and they’re all about making the app feel more personal, more social, and more useful in your everyday life. Whether you’re trying to keep up with your friends’ favorite Reels, share content you love, or plan a hangout in real time, these updates are designed to make that easier (and, hopefully, a lot more fun).

Among the highlights is a long-awaited Reposts feature that lets you share feed posts and Reels directly to your profile, a brand-new Instagram Map that allows you to opt in to sharing your location with friends and find others, and a Friends tab in Reels that gives you a curated feed of what your circle is engaging with. And while each tool comes with new ways to connect, they also come with thoughtful privacy settings, so you can stay in control of what you share and with whom.

These features are rolling out now — some globally, some starting in the U.S. — and they’re already making waves among users who want more control, more context, and more connection on the app.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new, how it works, and what it means for your IG experience.

Instagram Reposts

Instagram finally lets you repost public Reels and feed posts directly to your profile. Now, when you see something that deserves a spotlight, you can share it with your followers in just a few taps.

All your reposts will live in a brand-new “Reposts” tab on your profile, basically like your own personal highlight reel of everything you love. Bonus: The content you repost might also pop up in your friends’ feeds, especially in the new “Friends” tab in Reels, making it easier than ever to share your vibe.

This feature is available globally starting Aug. 6, so you can start curating your reposts tab right now.

Instagram Map

At long last, the all-new Instagram Map is an opt-in location-sharing feature that lets you share your real-time location with friends. Whether you’re trying to coordinate a coffee date, meet up at a concert, or just feel a little closer to your long-distance besties, this feature makes it way easier to link up IRL.

You can also explore location-based content, like places your friends or favorite creators have tagged, visited, or engaged with. Think cute cafes, go-to study spots, or new restaurants worth trying.

And yes, privacy is definitely a priority. Location sharing is off by default, only updates when you open the app, and includes controls so you can choose exactly who sees your location — whether it’s just your Close Friends or no one at all.

The feature is available in the U.S. starting Aug. 6.

Friends in Reels

Finally, there’s the new “Friends” tab, a personalized space where you can see all the Reels your friends have liked, commented on, reposted, or created. It’s like getting a behind-the-scenes look at what your inner circle is into. (Hello, new content inspo!)

You can start conversations right from the tab using the reply bar. So, if your bestie just liked a chaotic cat video or posted a Reel from last night’s concert, you can slide in with a comment or reaction instantly.

Worried about privacy? Don’t be! Instagram is also rolling out new controls that let you customize what shows up: You can hide your likes, comments, and reposts from the Friends tab

or mute engagement from specific people (if you’d rather not see every Reel your roommate’s into).

This feature is currently live in the U.S. and expanding globally soon, so get ready to scroll with your crew.