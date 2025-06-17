Instagram Is About To Let You Reorder Your Feed Posts On Your Grid

If you’ve ever looked at your Instagram profile and thought it’s time for a rebrand, but didn’t want to go through the hassle of deleting and reposting everything, a new feature coming to Instagram is about to be your best friend. Whether you’re a content creator wanting to switch things up or a perfectionist looking to finally hide that one post that just doesn’t fit (or worse, got thrown off by a layout change), I have good news for you. An upcoming Instagram Reorder feature will let you move around posts on your grid without all the drama. And no, you’re not dreaming.

While the OG 1×1 squares aren’t making a comeback anytime soon (RIP), this Reorder update will give you way more power to customize your Instagram profile without the hassle of downloading feed planners that charge you to use their services. Want to bump your favorite birthday post to the top? Go for it. Need to hide that off-brand pic you only posted to be nice? Slide it to the bottom. Gone will be the days of pinning three posts of your choice — once Reorder rolls out, you’ll be able to move around your entire feed to match your current aesthetic or whatever era you’re currently in. It’s giving main character energy, and honestly, I’m here for it.

Instagram

What Are The Benefits of Instagram Reorder?

If you’re a perfectionist, this new update will allow for a lot of creative freedom. Maybe your tastes have changed and you can see now that your feed isn’t as cohesive as you initially thought. Maybe you want to draw more attention to an older post. Regardless of what your goals are with your feed, you will no longer be limited to posting in chronological order. This added flexibility will also relieve the pressure of creating and sharing with so many people — you have control over how and where your posts show up.

What Does Instagram Reorder Mean For Content Creators?

It may be a blessing to be able to finally reorder your feed however you want, but this update might not be ideal for creators looking for high engagement on their posts. This feature caters more to people who are simply focused on the art of fostering a creative space on their own terms, without the pressure of making posts that perform well. However, it might be a perk to reorder your feed and switch things up before creating new posts!

When will instagram reorder roll out?

While there’s no exact launch date yet, the feature is coming soon. Get ready for your feed to get that much better.