ARMYs, your time has finally come. Instagram just turned the BTS comeback into a full-on interactive experience, and fans are already obsessed. If you’ve heard talk of Instagram’s BTS scavenger hunt but don’t know how to get in on the fun (or find the Easter eggs), here’s what to know.

As of March 19 at 9 p.m. PST., the platform-wide BTS scavenger hunt is live, transforming the app’s everyday features into a digital activity packed with hidden surprises for fans. It’ll run through April 3.

Timed to celebrate the long-awaited return of BTS and their upcoming ARIRANG era (which includes both an album and a global tour), the experience invites fans to search through Instagram Notes, Stories, profiles, and even BTS’s official Instagram page for exclusive Easter eggs. The reward? Fans who manage to find every hidden feature will unlock an exclusive in-app message from the group.

The excitement surrounding this moment has been building up since 2022, when BTS announced a temporary hiatus from group activities. The primary reason was South Korea’s mandatory military service requirement, which meant that each member would need to enlist for a term of 18 to 21 months before they could resume their boy band activities.

Now, with the members completing or nearing the end of their service, BTS is officially entering their comeback era with their new album and global tour. This marks the group’s first full-group comeback in years, something fans have been waiting for since the hiatus began. Unsurprisingly, fan reactions have been intense. Across platforms, ARMY has been sharing everything from emotional posts about how much they’ve missed the group to exciting videos of fans securing tickets for the upcoming world tour. For many, this comeback feels bigger than just new music — it is a long-awaited milestone.

Courtesy of Instagram

That’s probably why this scavenger feels like a celebration of the fandom itself, rewarding the kind of attention to detail and community spirit ARMY is known for. It also reflects how BTS continues to innovate when it comes to connecting with fans, turning a comeback into something immersive rather than just something you watch from the sidelines. If anything, this moment proves that BTS is not just coming back — they’re coming back with intention. And if the scavenger hunt is any indication, the ARIRANG era is already shaping up to be unforgettable.