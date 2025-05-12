A Breakdown Of That Ice Spice & Phoenix ‘Drag Race’ Drama

The girls are fighting! If you thought the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premiere was dramatic, think again. ICYMI, rapper and All Stars guest judge Ice Spice and contestant Phoenix are in somewhat of a feud after the rapper’s critiques during the Season 10 premiere on May 9. And fans are divided.

During her critique of Phoenix’s performance on the episode, Ice Spice commented, “I hear you’re a legendary icon, but tonight I don’t think I would have been able to tell with how shy you are.” And while the internet had opinions on the moment, Phoenix’s clapback truly sent fans spiraling. The 44-year-old queen, who’s been in the drag scene for over two decades, responded via Instagram Story… and let’s say she didn’t hold back.

In an Instagram story shared shortly after the All Stars Season 10 premiere aired, Pheonix addressed the drama surrounding Ice Spice’s critique. While she teased that she’d “comment more and tell the funny part about this later,” she didn’t wait long to get the real message.

“My 25 years of experience and decades of contributing to my community is what makes me an ICON!” Phoenix wrote. “Not 3 minutes on a TV show…”

Phoenix responds to Ice Spice’s critique during ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’ via Instagram: “My 25 years of experience and decades of contributing to my community is what makes me an ICON! Not 3 minutes on a tv show….. That being said, Im perfectly fine not getting “icon”… pic.twitter.com/QfcBgWizsU — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2025

And the drag legend didn’t stop there. In a not-so-subtle dig at the rapper’s breakout song, she added, “I’m perfectly find not getting ‘icon’ validation from someone whose ‘fame’ has come from 1 song about sh*tting and farting…..”

Social media was immediately divided, with fans rushing to defend Phoenix or call her out for being a little too pressed. Some users agreed that Phoenix had every right to defend her legacy, especially after 25+ years in the game. Others argued that she should’ve taken the critique gracefully, especially since Drag Race is known for its playful (and shady) commentary.

On X/Twitter, users are making their opinions heard, too.

Ppl are mad at Phoenix but she’s right! Ice spice is not an icon so who tf is she to even be on this panel judging anyone. She can’t rap. She can’t dance. She has zero stage performance and she can’t dress for shit! Idk why Ru agreed to even have her as a judge 😒 https://t.co/f0yH82ghnU pic.twitter.com/4AFueiZYgL — ♉️ c u n t y 🫦 (@RobynDMarley_) May 10, 2025

ice spice dragging phoenix’s 15 year “legendary” drag career on national television… #AllStars10 pic.twitter.com/ILxBKO9fjS — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) May 9, 2025

Ice spice ….. thank you for bringing back old school Drag Race critiques. We needed that. We missed that. And Phoenix is mad pic.twitter.com/4oz2dgygmg — ONYA NEESE (@TainoYoruba) May 11, 2025

This whole ice spice and phoenix thing is so fucking funny to me. Like who caresssss just watch the show or dont — k (unplugged) (@xtavua) May 11, 2025

yall out here dragging phoenix over ice spice like yall wasn’t just calling that girl talentless a few months ago… — tha doll! ☁️ (@austinsswrld) May 12, 2025

Whether you’re team Phoenix or team Ice Spice, it’s clear All Stars Season 10 is already serving the drama we’ve been waiting for.