A Breakdown Of That Ice Spice & Phoenix ‘Drag Race’ Drama

Trinity Polk

The girls are fighting! If you thought the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premiere was dramatic, think again. ICYMI, rapper and All Stars guest judge Ice Spice and contestant Phoenix are in somewhat of a feud after the rapper’s critiques during the Season 10 premiere on May 9. And fans are divided.

During her critique of Phoenix’s performance on the episode, Ice Spice commented, “I hear you’re a legendary icon, but tonight I don’t think I would have been able to tell with how shy you are.” And while the internet had opinions on the moment, Phoenix’s clapback truly sent fans spiraling. The 44-year-old queen, who’s been in the drag scene for over two decades, responded via Instagram Story… and let’s say she didn’t hold back.

In an Instagram story shared shortly after the All Stars Season 10 premiere aired, Pheonix addressed the drama surrounding Ice Spice’s critique. While she teased that she’d “comment more and tell the funny part about this later,” she didn’t wait long to get the real message.

“My 25 years of experience and decades of contributing to my community is what makes me an ICON!” Phoenix wrote. “Not 3 minutes on a TV show…”

And the drag legend didn’t stop there. In a not-so-subtle dig at the rapper’s breakout song, she added, “I’m perfectly find not getting ‘icon’ validation from someone whose ‘fame’ has come from 1 song about sh*tting and farting…..”

Social media was immediately divided, with fans rushing to defend Phoenix or call her out for being a little too pressed. Some users agreed that Phoenix had every right to defend her legacy, especially after 25+ years in the game. Others argued that she should’ve taken the critique gracefully, especially since Drag Race is known for its playful (and shady) commentary.

On X/Twitter, users are making their opinions heard, too.

Whether you’re team Phoenix or team Ice Spice, it’s clear All Stars Season 10 is already serving the drama we’ve been waiting for.

