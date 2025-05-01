The ‘Drag Race All Stars’ Season 10 Judges Have Me Gagged

Racers, start your engines — a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming! Fresh off of Season 16, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 is set to premiere on May 9. And the only thing exciting me more than the lineup of sickening queens, is the All Stars Season 10 guest judges. (Chappell Roan? Ariana and Cynthia?! I’m sat already.)

Drag Race is no stranger to iconic guest judges. In past seasons, stars like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Doechii have graced the main stage of the legendary franchise. And, as revealed in a promo on May 1, Mama Ru is bringing back some fan-favorite judges, along with a whole new roster of gag-worthy guests, for the tenth installment of All Stars.

According to the Drag Race promo, we can expect to see stars like Chappell Roan, Ice Spice, Coleman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartsch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Drag Race superfan Ariana Grande is also set to return to the show (she previously appeared on Season 15 and Season 7) alongside her Wicked co-star and first-time guest judge Cynthia Erivo. I don’t know about y’all, but I think this might be the show’s best lineup yet.

All Stars 10 will feature the most queens in the franchise’s history (18 total), competing in tournament-style competition for the crown (as well as $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame, OFC). The previously announced cast includes Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix, and Tina Burner.

As a Pittsburgh native, I’m 100% rooting for my girl Lydia B Kollins. Bring back the gold to the burgh, girl!

Who are the All Stars 10 premiere judges?

The premiere of All Stars 10 will feature the usual judges — RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, TS Madison — as well as recurring judge Law Roach. As for the celebrity judge? Rapper Ice Spice will be joining the iconic panel for her first-ever Drag Race appearance.

Can May 9 come any sooner?!