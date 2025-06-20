National attention has been brought to Los Angeles over the past two weeks as protests broke out against extensive ICE raids sweeping the country. President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines into the city (without California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s consent) to combat the protesters has only exacerbated the demonstrations, as protesters then came out not only to advocate for their fellow community members, but also to fight for their First Amendment rights to protest.

If you’ve seen coverage of the situation in Los Angeles on the news or on social media, you’ve probably heard a lot about the reported disorder and violence that’s taking place in the streets of LA. According to KTLA, as of June 15, more than 500 arrests were made and 12 LAPD officers were injured in relation to the protests. But to the Gen Z protesters on the frontlines in LA, reports of unrest do not tell the full story. I spoke with young people who are embedded in the LA ICE protests to find out what they want the country to know about what’s really been going down in their city. Their responses show that while there is indeed anger and fear surrounding the ICE raids and military involvement, the overwhelming feelings amid the LA community are ones of unity and support.

Whether it’s mutual aid donations, community coalitions, or neighborhood watch groups, grassroots campaigns and coalitions have sprung up to get people involved in helping their community members in need. And while community service groups are certainly not new to Los Angeles, there has been a marked uptick in order to help those affected by the ICE raids as well as protesters.

In an interview with Her Campus, local Los Angeles community leader Maria Alejandra shares how she is working to aid protesters following her own experience at a demonstration. “On Saturday, [June 7], I was tear gassed, and hit with pepper bullets and rubber bullets,” Alejandra tells Her Campus. “I think that ignited a kind of fire in me to make sure that protesters have things that they [need].” Now, Alejandra helps distribute kits containing water, snacks, and personal protective equipment to demonstrators. These kits are made and provided by Midnight Books L.A. — a bookstore and community space that has been collecting donations and hosting workshops to create these kits — and many other organizations are also doing the same.

Beyond the kits, demonstrators are working to keep one another safe amid potentially dangerous situations that arise. CK*, who has gone to about five protests in the past week, recounts how demonstrators responded to a driver in a car who acted “like she was going to run over people,” forming a circle around the to ensure no one would get hurt.

Both CK and Alejandra contend that, in their experiences, the primary source of violence at protests are from either agitators or law enforcement, not demonstrators. “I’ve never been at a protest where we haven’t been met with riot police and police who are ready to fight,” CK says. Alejandra also remarks that protesters have even been chanting “peaceful protest,” at demonstrations, perhaps as a reminder to themselves to remain nonviolent or as a signal to law enforcement that they don’t mean harm — maybe both.

The sense of solidarity among the LA community extends outside of the protests. CK and Alejandra both share that community groups have formed throughout L.A. to help Latinx individuals and families who are targets of ICE raids, going grocery shopping for them, providing supplies for those unhoused, and alerting community forums if ICE agents are in their neighborhoods.

“We’re protecting the people who need to be protected from these ICE agents, but then also the people who are at the protests making a stance of exercising their First Amendment [right],” Alejandra says. “This is the reality here in LA right now.”

*Name has been changed for privacy.