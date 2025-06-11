Celebs Like Doechii, Reneé Rapp, & Kim K Are Using Their Platforms To Denounce ICE

Protests are intensifying across Los Angeles in defense of the city’s immigrant communities, and celebrities have begun speaking out against ICE and the Trump administration for its use of force. On June 6, ICE officials began immigration raids in multiple cities in southern California, prompting protestors to gather en masse. In response to the protests, President Donald Trump deployed the U.S. National Guard and the Marines, both without consent of state Gov. Gavin Newsom. The “brazen abuse of power,” according to Newsom in his address on June 10, only seemed to fuel the fire for protestors. Now, celebrities like Doechii, Reneé Rapp, and Kim Kardashian are using their platforms to denounce ICE and the Trump administration.

According to ABC, this is the first time the president has deployed a state’s national guard without the approval of a governor in 60 years. Newsom said at the time, “This is a serious breach of state sovereignty.” In an June 10 address, Newsom said, “When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard, he made that order apply to every state in this nation.” He said Trump’s move was done “illegally and for no reason,” as Newson claims protests were “winding down.”

Trump said on June 10 the use of force with the National Guard and Marines could be “the first, perhaps, of many.” As for the protests, Trump said, “If we didn’t attack this one very strongly, you’d have them all over the country, but I can inform the rest of the country, that when they do it, if they do it, they’re going to be met with equal or greater force.”

As for the immigration raids being carried out by ICE, Newsom said, “California is no stranger to immigration enforcement, but instead of focusing on undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records and people with final deportation orders, a strategy both parties have long supported, this Administration is pushing mass deportations, indiscriminately targeting hard working immigrant families regardless of their roots or risk.” Newsom’s statement is one that’s now being echoed by multiple celebrities, who are using their platforms to highlight just how dire the situation has become.

Doechii

At the BET Awards on June 9 in downtown LA, in the midst of raids and protests that were happening right outside the doors of the Peacock Theater, Doechii used her acceptance speech for her win of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist to talk about the unrest. “These are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities. In the name of law and order, Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be — when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Doechii continued, “What type of government is that? People are being swept up and torn from their families? We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear. And I hope we stand together my brothers and my sisters against hate and we protest against it.”

Tyler, The Creator

On Sunday, June 8, Tyler, The Creator took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the raids and protests. The rapper reposted a clip from the 2002 movie Paid In Full where the character Mitch (played by Mekhi Phifer), says, “Let me tell you something, little man. F*ck ICE. Don’t be listening to ICE.” Tyler, The Creator captioned the video with his own sentiment: “F*CK ICE.”

Reneé Rapp

🚨 Reneé Rapp via Instagram:



“Vai se f*der ICE (Agentes do Departamento de Imigração e Alfândega dos EUA) vai se f*der essa administração vai se f*der todos vocês que são cúmplices em garantir que acontecesse isso é uma vergonha do c*ralho” pic.twitter.com/VT25cLkDNo — Reneé Rapp Brasil (@reneerappbr) June 9, 2025

Like Tyler, The Creator, Rapp also took to her Instagram Stories to give her thoughts on the raids in Los Angeles. She wrote, “F*ck ICE f*ck this administration f*ck all of yall who are complicit in ensuring that this happened this is a f*cking disgrace.”

Kim Kardashian

Notably known for her work with President Donald Trump in freeing wrongly incarcerated people, Kardashian put a statement on her Instagram Stories in response to the ICE raids. “When we’re told ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

She continued, “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way.” Kardashian also shared a clip of Doechii’s BET Awards speech to her Stories.

Kehlani

The singer reshared a post to her Instagram Stories that read, “Stop calling what’s happening as LA RIOTS. It’s RESISTANCE.” Kehlani added her own caption, writing, “And long live the resistance. Every single one of them.”

Finneas

Not only did Finneas denounce the ICE raids and Trump’s use of the National Guard — he participated in a protest himself. He said it was “very peaceful” until he was “tear-gassed almost immediately,” according to a post he published on his Instagram Stories on June 8. Finneas has continued to post about the raids and unrest. On June 10, he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “A very strong emphasis by many over the past 8 years to ‘put politics aside’ and ‘try to understand one another.’ If you voted for ANY of this, I understand you perfectly. These are not politics I am able to put aside.” He also said, To love this country is to love its people, its nature, its future. Stop pretending you love this country, your actions prove that you do not.”