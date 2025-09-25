An ‘iCarly’ Movie Is On The Way, According To Miranda Cosgrove

iCarly is back, again! Miranda Cosgrove announced that the hit 2000s TV show is going to be getting a feature movie, so zillenials, rise up. The announcement follows the popularity of many other reboots, like Raven’s Home and the announcement of a Camp Rock 3 movie in the works. While we don’t know too many details about the new iCarly movie on the way, Cosgrove confirmed the project with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. Everyone get your Y2K-inspired looks ready for theaters.

The movie will follow Cosgrove’s character, Carly, the popular web show host from the iCarly show on Nickelodeon that ran between 2007 and 2012. But this isn’t the first reboot the franchise has gotten — the show had a reboot show of the same name that ran from 2021 to 2023. In the reboot show, original characters Carly, Freddie (played by Nathan Kress) and Spencer (played by Jerry Trainor) navigated their twenties with Carly relaunching her web show as a YouTube channel. The show ended with a major cliffhanger in its third season, with Carly’s mysterious mother interrupting Carly and Eddie’s engagement. So, this upcoming movie has a lot to go off of.

What will the iCarly movie be about?

Cosgrove told The Hollywood Reporter that the “biggest challenge now is gonna be casting the character that’s gonna be the mom.” So, presumably, the iCarly movie will follow the events of the reboot show, giving viewers a look into Carly and Eddie’s wedding planning and the reveal of the mother character, who has been absent since the original show.

Cosgrove also shared that the script is almost finished, meaning there’s not a lot of public knowledge on exactly what the movie will focus on.

When will the iCarly movie come out?

No release date has been officially announced for the movie. However, there are some clues. As mentioned, the script is nearly finished, with Cosgrove saying “It looks like we’re gonna be filming it early next year.” This means that we could have a release as early as the end of 2026 or 2027, so there’s plenty of time to rewatch the shows.

Who will be in the iCarly movie cast?

Of course, Cosgrove will return to take her role as Carly, and we also know that the mother will have a part in the plot. Nathan Kress, who plays Eddie, will also return alongside Cosgrove.

Fans are also speculating that key characters in the two shows, like Spencer, will return for the film as well. In the show, we also got many cameos from characters — like Nevel and principal Franklin — which will hopefully continue with the film. Cue the hopeless prayers for a Jennette McCurdy cameo.

Cosgrove will also be an executive producer credit on the project. Speaking about the reboot show, Cosgrove said, “It was really fun getting to play that character again as an adult in a new environment and getting to actually have a say in what the character does and the scripts and the cast and all that stuff, that was really exciting.” I, personally, am excited to see where she and the rest of the cast take it.