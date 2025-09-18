Almost two decades after Camp Rock became a hallmark of Disney Channel history, the franchise is coming back for a third installment. On Sept. 17, Camp Rock 3 was officially greenlit by Disney + and I feel like I’m 8 years old again. The Jonas Brothers are a major part of the upcoming movie, and are about to come full circle with their Disney Channel days.

Camp Rock 1 and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam were important to a generation of movie-watchers for a reason. The film took an average girl who was overlooked by everyone around her and showed a development in her self-confidence and career while building positive relationships with those around her. Mitchie Torres taught us how to stick up to the mean girl, Tess Tyler (Meaghan Martin), follow your heart, and believe in yourself. Audiences even got a complex background for said mean girl, instilling empathy and teaching lessons to our generation. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming movie in the Camp Rock trilogy.

Camp Rock 3 Cast

In an industry trend of connecting generations with reboots, there will be blasts from the past and new characters to root for in Camp Rock 3. Those of you who were obsessed with the original films – rest assured – Kevin, Joe, and Nick will once again be playing Jason, Shane, and Nate Gray (respectively). Fans of Wizards of Waverly Place will also have a reason to cheer. Maria Canals-Barrera is also coming back as Connie, reprising her role as the mother of Demi Lovato’s character, Mitchie.

As for Demi Lovato? She is going to be a part of Camp Rock 3 as an executive producer, taking a behind-the-scenes route on the reboot. I’m not sure how the movie is going to be the same without a single campfire-lit rendition of “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” – just one iconic duet between Lovato’s Mitchie Torres and Joe Jonas’s Shane Gray – but I digress. That’s where I’m putting my faith in Disney Branded Television’s casting for the campers and hoping that their singing prowess will shine as bright as the original.

In a very real way, the movie will imitate life by introducing the built-in Camp Rock fanbase to a younger generation of actors. The new characters include Sage (Liamani Segura), Fletch (Malachi Barton), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), Desi (Hudson Stone), Cliff (Casey Trotter), Callie (Brooklynn Pitts), and Madison (Ava Jean). Since Camp Rock brought the world to Demi Lovato, I’m excited to see which of these young and talented actors have their big breakout moment.

Camp Rock 3 Plot

Camp Rock 3 is going to follow Connect 3, the fictional band played by the Jonas Brothers, having lost their opening act for their upcoming reunion tour. (Hello, Eras Tour!) The three of them decide that their best bet lies in heading home to Camp Rock. There, they will join the campers for the summer, watching to discover the next big thing of the next generation as the replacement. It’s a very similar plot to the original, with Lovato’s Mitchie being the hidden gem of the film. That’s where the new cast members will come into play.

Camp Rock 3 Release Date

Filming for Camp Rock 3 began on Sept. 15 in Vancouver, which means audiences will have to wait to see their favorite camp back in action on the screen. Since the movie is still in early stages, the release date has yet to be announced. Hopefully Camp Rock 3 will find its way to Disney + sometime in 2027. Until then, don’t mind me — I have two very important movies to binge watch this weekend (cough, cough).