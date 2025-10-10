It’s official: your new weekly show is here. HBO recently announced a brand new show created, written by, and starring Rachel Sennott entitled I Love LA. In addition to all of that, Sennott is also listed as one of many directors on the show, alongside Lorene Scafaria and Bill Benz. Sennott has cemented herself as part of a new wave of comedy in Hollywood, with previous roles as co-writer and one of the stars of 2023’s Bottoms, star of Shiva Baby, and part of the cast of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. It’ll be excited to see Sennott’s writing and acting for this series with this exciting announcement.

This new show has been hinted at for a while. In 2024, Deadline announced HBO would be working with Sennott on a then-unnamed comedy project. Soon after the announcement, many went online to compare it to other HBO comedies starring their writers, such as Lena Dunham’s Girls and Issa Rae’s Insecure. Over a year after that original announcement from Deadline, fans now have an official name for I Love LA, a trailer, and release date.

i love la Cast

Of course, the show will star Rachel Sennott as an LA-loving girlboss, Maia. The trailer opens with Maia giving herself a pep-talk, saying, “Luck is just when preparation meets opportunity.” From the trailer, we also know that Sennott will star alongside Odessa A’zion and Josh Hutcherson. A’zion will play Maia’s influencer college best friend, Tallulah, and the show will mainly follow their relationship after being out-of-touch for several years.

Hutcherson plays Maia’s boyfriend, Dylan.The show also stars True Whittaker and Jordan Firstman as Maia’s friends, Alani and Charlie, in LA. Besides the main cast, the show also has many guest stars such as Leighton Meester, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, and many others.

I Love LA release date

The show is set to premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, Nov. 2. It will then release weekly episodes, presumably on Sundays. The finale will air on Dec. 21. The episodes, according to Deadline, should come in at around 30 minutes, making it the perfect watch to cure all Sunday scaries.

I Love La Trailer

The trailer was released on HBO Max’s YouTube channel on Oct. 9. It mainly features Sennott’s character, Maia, returning home after being rejected by her boss, played by Leighton Meester, for an upcoming promotion — only to find her long lost friend Tallulah shouting, “Surprise, you little b*tch.”

The rest of the trailer shows highlights of the friend groups’ adventures and conflicts, with Maia complaining about having made Tallulah successful. In a particularly touching line, Maia’s boyfriend, Dylan, asks her, “Do you realize that you are so different ever since Talulah got here?”