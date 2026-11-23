Spoiler Alert: Spoilers from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie follow. The newest Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, has officially hit theaters, and people are already debating where it ranks among the best Hunger Games films. From Keiran Culkin and Elle Fanning’s iconic takes on young Cesar Flickerman and Effie Trinket to breakout performances by Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace, this movie has something for every generation. It wasn’t just the perfect casting that fans are raving about, but the hidden meanings and Easter eggs that were heavily spread out throughout the movie.

The original books were told from Katniss’ POV, but similar to its origin book, this film was told from Haymitch’s perspective. The cool part about the movies is the ability fans have to to step away from the main character’s POV as a way to clear up what the others were thinking.

If you’re anything like me, then you’re still fully engulfed in all things The Hunger Games, from edits (some fun, most sad) to fan theories on what added details (that were not originally in the book) meant. And one thing that separates this film from the others is the amount of connections it has to not only the original movies, but also the last prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hit theaters in 2023.

Here is a list of Easter eggs and hidden meanings from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie that you might’ve missed or overlooked.