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If you thought the story of Gilead was over, think again. Hulu’s newest show, The Testaments, is bringing viewers back into its chilling world with a fresh perspective, new characters, and even higher emotional stakes. Whether you remember every detail from The Handmaid’s Tale or are just stepping into this universe for the first time, here’s a refresh to help you prepare for your next TV obsession — which is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+!

First off, what is ‘The Testaments’ about?

The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in the same dystopian world as Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Taking place after The Handmaid’s Tale, the atmosphere of a world obsessed with control still lingers in The Testaments — like women stuck in rigid roles, barely allowed any trace of their own identity. Even though there are elements that feel familiar, it follows the stories of a fresh set of younger characters.

Who are the characters?

Agnes and Daisy — the show’s main characters, played by Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday — come from opposite worlds. Agnes (formerly known as Hannah, June’s daughter from The Handmaid’s Tale), was shaped by Gilead’s rules and was taught to be compliant, so she never really questioned anything. Daisy, on the other hand, walks into Gilead from the outside, stubborn and skeptical about the world Agnes grew up in. When their paths cross, everything starts to shift, and their connection becomes the emotional core of the series — and the catalyst for everything that follows.

One character that The Handmaid’s Tale fans already know is Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd. In The Testaments, she’s molding the next generation of young girls — like Agnes and Daisy — at her elite preparatory school for future wives, an academy where they focus on “a woman’s sole purpose” and where obedience is instilled brutally and always with “divine justification.”

In addition to Agnes and Daisy, Becka (played by Mattea Conforti) and Shunammite (played by Rowan Blanchard) are two other main characters who attend Aunt Lydia’s school for girls. They all lean on each other as they navigate the dark world, trying to fight back and avoid the bleak fate of being married off and living a life of servitude. And, even though Gilead discourages close friends, it’s pretty much impossible for the girls not to form deep bonds with each other, especially as they share regular teenage experiences, like crushes, gossiping, and drama. Also, despite having different statuses, they are still fiercely loyal and would do anything to save each other.

Pictured Left to Right: Rowan Blanchard (Shunammite), Chase Infiniti (Agnes), and Mattea Conforti (Becka)

What are the statuses, and what do they mean?

Taking a note from The Handmaid’s Tale, each girl has a status shown through color-coded uniforms that represent identity and class. Pinks are the youngest girls; Pearls are girls who have been recruited from outside of Gilead; Plums are those hoping to become “Greens,” aka fertile women ready to wed; and Teals are mothers of the girls.

Becka is a plum girl and is Agnes ‘ best friend. Her father isn’t a Commander (aka a social class of powerful men), which makes her have a lower status than her classmates. Shunammite — a loyal friend to Agnes and Becka — fears being left behind when they begin menstruating and she does not. In the world of Gilead, this creates a sense of worry as it may result in Shunammite securing a less desirable husband.

What else can I expect from ‘The Testaments’?

The series captures the duality of the young women who appear composed and obedient on the surface while quietly concealing frustration, curiosity, and anger underneath. It dives deep into friendship, resilience, and the guts it takes to push back against everything you’ve been taught. The story shows how small, personal choices can become acts of defiance, even when the consequences are uncertain.

Get ready to watch Agnes, Daisy, Becka, and Shunammite as they begin to challenge life in Gilead in The Testaments, now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+!