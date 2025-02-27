Here’s How To Watch The 2025 Oscars If You Don’t Have Cable

If you’ve been following awards season (or even if you haven’t), I’m sure you’re not so patiently waiting for the 2025 Academy Awards— *the* award show of the year. The 2025 Academy Awards will air live Mar. 2. The iconic ceremony is expected to pull out all of the stops, with Conan O’Brien serving as host for the first time and plenty of showstopping performances. It’s all very exciting and for many, the ceremony couldn’t come sooner.

The Academy Awards have captivated audiences for almost 100 years, drawing in around 20 million viewers each year. From performances to red carpet looks, The Oscars provide the audiences with lots to talk about.

If you’ve been following the films that were nominated this year, the award for Best Picture is a highly anticipated moment. Based on recognition and critical praise, my bets are between The Brutalist and Emilia Perez. Either way, the night is sure to stir a storm within the celebrity world, so may the best actors and filmmakers win!

If you don’t want to miss out on who wins what and the exhilaration of such a glamorous night— I’ve got you.

What time will the 2025 oscars air?

The 97th annual Academy Awards will air live on Mar. 2 starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on ABC. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

What can viewers expect to see during the 2025 oscars?

Unlike past ceremonies, the 2025 Oscars will not include live performances of the best original song nominees. Instead, the show will have performances that celebrate “the filmmaking community and some of its legends.” According to Variety, the night’s performances will be given by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, and Raye.

Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will also be gracing the stage to open up the award show.

How To Watch The 2025 Oscars If You Don’t Have Cable.

If you don’t have cable, don’t fret, besties. For the first time ever, Hulu will be streaming the award ceremony live. If you don’t have Hulu, you could always subscribe and get a free 7-day trial.

The 2025 Oscars will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV. All of these services include free trials, meaning you don’t have to shell out any money to watch the Academy Awards.

Happy streaming.