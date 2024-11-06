Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Friendsgiving Decor Ideas From TikTok Will Have You Ready To Party

Vivian Gilbert

It’s time to fall into the season of Friendsgiving. Thanksgiving is a time of gathering around with loved ones and being grateful for everything that you have. Whether it’s because of the people, places, or things in your life, celebrating blessings and positive life experiences is part of what makes Thanksgiving special. Loved ones don’t stop at family — friends are just as important. Friends come together on Friendsgiving to celebrate their relationships, and to do so, you need some Friendsgiving decor. With the right decorations, you’ll be ready to celebrate Friendsgiving  with your friends by playing games, catching up, and of course, enjoying a delicious feast.

If you’re having a Friendsgiving, planning is everything. It’s crucial to make sure your Friendsgiving starter pack includes everything necessary, like the best food, the best music, and the best decorations. Decorations are the way to invite in your Friendsgiving style. On TikTok, the Friendsgiving spirit is strong with decor ideas that give major holiday vibes. Here are some of the best Friendsgiving decor ideas from TikTok.

An Orange Pumpkin Feast
@itsbriross

Friendsgiving 2023 decor #friendsgiving #friendsgiving2023 #decor #tablescape #party

♬ Lo-fi hip hop – NAO-K

Orange pumpkins are a staple for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Friendsgiving, decorate the table with pumpkins — perfect to give your friends some holiday cheer.

Black Friday? Try Black Thursday
@bitesofflavour

Happy Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving – a little tablescape inspo.🥰✨🍂🍴🦃🤎 #thanksgivingvibes #thanksgivingdinner #friendsgiving #thanksgivingdecor #thanksgivingtable #thanksgivingtablescape #canadianthanksgiving

♬ original sound – Bites of Flavour

Since black goes with everything, why not try it for some Friendsgiving decor? Impress your friends with this Thanksgiving twist that’ll capture the room.

Time For The Harvest
@kalli.likethestate

this color palette is 🤌🏼🫶🏼🍂💫 #friendsgiving #friendsgivingideas #thanksgivingvibes #thanksgiving #thanksgivingdecor #friendsgivingdecor #thanksgivingideas friendsgiving tablescape ideas thanksgiving tablescape ideas thanksgiving decor ideas friendsgiving decor

♬ My Love Mine All Mine – Mitski

Catch your friends’ attention with a cornucopia or harvest basket at the center of your Friendsgiving table. The combination of food, fruits, and flowers are sure to be a topic for discussion.

Autumn Outdoors
@howwehost

friendsgiving is now our thing too 💫👏🏻 #watchmegrow #thanksgiving #backyardmakeover #picnic #holidaydecor #thankful #decoratewithme

♬ Sedona – Houndmouth

Another unique and popular decor idea for the holidays is an outdoor picnic vibe. Let the windy breeze of fall and the cozy feeling of Thanksgiving come together when decorating your patio for Friendsgiving.

Light Up The Spirit
@alessandrabrontsema

Candles are in 🕯️ #candle #centerpiece #candlecenterpiece #tabledecor #holidaydecor #hosting #hostingtips

♬ Better in the Dark – Jordana & TV Girl

Make Friendsgiving a more special and intimate setting with candles. A candlelit dinner is perfect for celebrating with your closest friends and guests. Plus, it’s a traditional way to light up the room.

Set The Table
@namsingh_

Tablescapes are my love language ✨ #friendsgiving #thanksgivingdecor #tablescape #falldecor #thanksgivingdinner #diydecor

♬ Praise God – Kanye West

Tableware gives a holiday party the perfect touch. Wrap the silverware in an autumn-colored napkin, or cover the table with an autumn-themed tablecloth. Cheesecloth table runners also work great for this time of year.

Signature Guests
@siennacartier

she ordered calligraphy name cards off etsy for friendsgiving i mean pop OFF #hostfriend #friendsgiving #thanksgiving #eventplanner

♬ Romantique – Brigitte Bardot

Why not personalize your Friendsgiving table? Personalized name cards at a Friendsgiving dinner creates a memorable moment, and shows your friends how uniquely special each of them are to you.

Gobble Gobble
@saversisters

🎯 Dollar Spot Thanksgiving! I personally skip straight from Halloween to Xmas but this stuff is cute if you are hosting! #target#targetdollarspot#dollarspot#bullseyesplayground#thanksgiving#turkeyday#friendsgiving#hosting#decor#deals

♬ this feeling speed up – astrooo🪐

There’s no Friendsgiving without turkey, so of course turkey-related decorations fit right in. Turkey day accessories like plates and hats\ really bring out the festive fun around the house.

Autumn Balloons
@bashify.co

Fall inspired balloon garland available NOW!! Perfect for upcoming Friendsgiving + thanksgiving parties #friendsgiving #partydecor #balloongarland #balloonkit #balloondecor #fallpartyideas #fallpartydecor #betterwithbashify

♬ Martha Stewart – Yung Gravy

Balloons are both a simple and meaningful decoration. Friendsgiving is the perfect occasion to use balloons — they’ll catch your friends’ attention and be that pop (pun intended) of extra decor.

All Around The Charcuterie Board
@_kaylaargyle_

The Ultimate Charcuterie Board for Friendsgiving 🧀 #charcuterieboard #howtomake #friendsgiving #thanksgiving #charcuterieboardsoftiktok #satisfying #charcuterie #cheeseboard

♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

Spread your Friendsgiving creativity to your food. Design a festive charcuterie board with a variety of delicious, fall-themed foods.

Serving Up Smiles
@teefahs_kitchen

Wanna be friends? Boho theme Friendsgiving setup for a group of girlies Click the link in bio to book us for all your holiday festivities Now accepting 2024 bookings! #tiktokviral #nigeriantok #dmveats #dmvfoodie #dmvnigerianchef #dmvluxecatering #dmvluxesetup #dmvnigerianchef #dmvnigerianfoodcaterer

♬ original sound – Toby Perryman-Payne

If gathering around the table isn’t your thing, design your Friendsgiving around a buffet table. Customize your table to serve a memorable dinner in a modern, unique style.

Read The Room
@maibrantesq

Mentally its christmas buttt thanksgiving is still a thing. #friendsgivingtable #thanksgivingtableidea #craftpaperdecorating craft paper table setting

♬ MONACO – Bad Bunny

An interactive piece of decor to use this year is a craft paper tablecloth. You can have your guests write what they’re thankful for, or even hand-write labels for each of the dishes you’re serving.

No matter what your Friendsgiving plans are, you’ll be thankful for one thing: having the atmosphere looking its best.

Vivian Gilbert is a style writer at the Her Campus at Georgia chapter. She oversees the style verticals on the site pertaining to fashion. In addition to being part of HerCampus, Vivian has had media experience being on national television as a virtual studio audience for Journalist and Television Personality, Tamron Hall. She has been a cast member for a local educational television network in the Atlanta area. She wrote articles for her high school’s yearbook; a yearbook that went on to be acknowledged at the National Scholastic Press Association. She went to Georgia State University (and is a 2022 graduate) with a major in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. In her free time, Vivian enjoys looking at YouTube commentary about movies and television shows. She loves listening to music and her favorite kind of music is International Music. She is very curious and loves to research online about the world around her. She likes to spend time with loved ones and hopes to become a full-time writer and producer for Television shows enjoyed by millions.