Many fans were thrilled in 2023 when Spotify rolled out its AI DJ, a tool that curates tracks based on user activity to play songs users like and introduce them to new ones that align with their tastes. Spotify DJ also talks to you — providing background info on the songs and artists it plays, just like a real-life DJ might. But one aspect of the real-life DJ experience that Spotify’s feature has been missing is the ability to request songs. (I mean who among us hasn’t run up to the DJ at the local bar or party and asked them to play “Pink Pony Club”?) However, fans can now do just that.

On May 13, Spotify announced that its DJ is now taking music requests. Available to Premium subscribers, the feature is quite easy to use: All you need to do is go to the search tab on Spotify and search ‘DJ,’ press play to have the DJ start spinning tracks, and as soon as you want to request a song, hold down the DJ button in the right-hand corner — once you hear a beep, you can use your voice to ask for what you want. This could either be a specific song (ahem, “Pink Pony Club”) or something more vague (“Play me some chill beats for studying,” or simply “Surprise me with something new”). Your wish is the DJ’s command. Plus, as usual, if you’re not feeling the vibe, you can tap the DJ button to switch it up.

Spotify

So, whether you’re hosting a party or just trying to set the mood for a dorm cleaning session, it’s now easier than ever to get exactly what you want from Spotify’s AI DJ. Feel free to get as specific or as vague as you want — unlike the frat guy who just bought a deck with his student loan money and dreams of being the next Diplo, this AI DJ won’t judge you, no matter what request you make.