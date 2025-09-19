Hank Green is no stranger to virality. Green has been creating content on the internet since 2007, when he and his brother John (you know, the author behind most of your favorite coming-of-age novels) launched their YouTube channel Vlogbrothers. He later expanded into published media with his own novels, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing and Beautifully Foolish Endeavor, both of which ended up on The New York Times’s bestsellers list. You may also know him from the free educational YouTube channel Crash Course, where he teaches science to the channel’s over 16 million subscribers. Or, you may be a follower of Green’s personal YouTube channel (where he has more than 2.5 million subscribers). Most recently, though, you’ve probably heard of Green because of his app, Focus Friend, which was released to app stores in August of this year.

Focus Friend is Green’s passion project that he hopes will help others stay focused against the lure of endless, mindless scrolling. The app has quickly become popular, rising to top app store spots across the world and garnering more than 700,000 downloads globally. Reviews are mostly positive, saying things like: “Focus Friend Might Have Finally Solved My Doomscrolling Problem,” and “…nothing has ever held my attention like Focus Friend.”

Focus Friend is self-described as “a cozy, gamified timer app.” In essence, the app works to increase the user’s focus and attention span by turning productivity into a game. Users begin by selecting an animated bean to be their “focus friend.” The bean lives inside a small house where they knit cute little objects. The knitted goods can then be traded for decorations for the bean’s home, allowing users to make their bean’s life cute and cozy.

How Does Focus Friend Work?

Here’s the catch: Beans only do work when the user also does work. In order to make their knitted goods, beans must be put in “focus mode,” a period of time determined by the user during which they don’t use their phone. While they are in focus mode, the beans will knit. However, if the user ends the focus timer early or disturbs the bean by checking their phone, the bean will lose their work — and, by extension, any chance for decorative goodies. The incentive for their focus friend to do work — and the potential consequence of missing out — is supposed to motivate the user to stay diligent and dedicated to their own assignments or projects, rather than using their phones.

What Do The Beans Knit?

The beans knit two kinds of goods: socks and scarves. Socks are the default, while the scarves have greater in-game value. Scarves, the highest form of currency in the game, are needed to purchase some of the nicest decorative items for the bean’s home, like armchairs, aesthetic shelving, and seasonal themed decor.

How Do You Get Beans to Knit Scarves?

Scarves are only available to Focus Friend Pro members. There are three options for buying pro memberships: $1.99 per month, $14.99 per year, or $29.99 for a lifetime subscription.

As far as whether it’s worth it to upgrade to the paid version of the app, ultimately, your time and money are your own. If you’re content with the free version of the app, then there’s no shame in not upgrading. However, if the scarves will act as an additional motivator to help you complete work or just stay off your phone, and you have the room in your budget, it may be worth considering. Remember, though, that this is your focus friend. Make the best decision for yourself — and for your bean.