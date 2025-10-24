It’s become common knowledge that everyone’s favorite Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan, is a champion for LGBTQ+ community. She’s become well known (and loved) for displaying her support in her songs, at live performances, and on social media. Now, she intends to give back to those communities with a brand-new public charity and help from partnerships with LGBTQ+ support foundations.

On Oct. 23, Roan, pop singer of hit singles like “HOT TO GO,” launched an LGBTQ+ and trans youth advocacy fund. In the announcement on Instagram, the musician said the fund “provides support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.” Named after her debut studio album The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess, the fund raises money and distributes it to various LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations based in Missouri, Los Angeles and New York City. In her IG post announcing the project, Roan reported that the organization had already raised $400,000 from her Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things pop-up show stints in New York City, Kansas City, and Pasadena throughout September and October.

There are six organizations in partnership with The Midwest Princess Project, including New York City’s The Center and Ali Forney Center, Los Angeles’s The Trans Latin@ Coalition and Trans Wellness Center, and Missouri’s The Center Project and The Glo Center.

Although just announced, this project has actually been in the works for a while. In her Instagram announcement of the pop-up tour on July 24, Roan wrote that $1 of each ticket sale would be donated to organizations that support transgender youth and LGBTQ+ individuals. Now, fans can see this promise come to life.

“Outside of transaction fees to host the donation page and limited costs for my team to effectively manage the project, we have committed to donating every dollar possible to the organizations that need it most,” Roan said in her Instagram announcement for the project. With the post announcement also came an official Instagram profile for The Midwest Princess Project, so fans can follow along with the project’s progress.

Those who wish to donate to Roan’s project can visit themidwestprincessproject.org and sign up for the project’s newsletter mailing list to get more info.

