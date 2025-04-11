Despite the fact that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie came out in 2023, its impact is still going strong two years later. Case in point: There’s a new trend online in which folks have been turning themselves into Barbies using ChatGPT. The resulting image resembles a realistic-looking doll still in the packaging, along with little personalized accessories like books, accessories, or whatever you feel suits the doll version of yourself.

While this trend is super cute and serves as an outlet to express who you are and how you want the world to see you, not everyone is comfortable with using AI to do a trend like this. Some people don’t like to use AI for ethical or environmental reasons — according to some estimates, ChatGPT emits 8.4 tons of carbon emissions each year; another study done at the University of California found that ChatGPT’s data centers are using 70,000 liters of fresh water during training. For others, the AI look of this trend is just kind of cheugy. Then there are also those who don’t feel that strongly about AI, but just like to take their time on things and express their creativity (god forbid a girl has a hobby)!

Whatever category you fall in, fear not, you can still participate in the trend without the use of AI. I’ve compiled a list of a few ways you can make your very own Barbie without using ChatGPT.

Make it on Canva

I know I’m not the only one who bought a Canva premium membership for school. If you’re like me, put that Canva membership to good use and make your mini-me using the platform. You don’t even have to have a membership for this; you can just use the website for free to play around and make your very own Barbie. You can upload an image of yourself or just find a stock image of a doll that sort of looks like you, and use some icons for the different items that represent your personality.

Use Photoshop

If you’re someone who, like me, has at some point been asked by a teacher or professor to use Adobe Photoshop, then this is the perfect opportunity to use the skills you learned to edit yourself into an image of a real Barbie in the packaging for example. Or, maybe you can try it out for the first time, and you won’t have to fib the next time you say you can use it on a resume. Win-win!

Make an IRL collage

I love to make a yearly collage of my resolutions, so I think this would be super fun, too. You can cut out images from old magazines or print out photos, arrange them so you look like a doll in a box, and make a whole activity out of it. Invite some friends over, make some fun cocktails (or mocktails if you aren’t of age), and get collaging.

Commission an artist or graphic designer

If you aren’t super crafty but still want to participate, you could consider commissioning an artist or graphic designer to make a Barbiefied image of you — without using AI, of course. There are all kinds of talented artists out there whose work deserves to be supported and who would be happy to participate in such a fun trend.

Make a drawing or painting

Whether or not you’re a talented artist, drawing or painting is a super fun hobby, and this is a great opportunity to try it out. Like making a collage, you can invite some friends over for an activity night and get to pretend you’re Amy from Little Women. IYKYK.

Make a “me” board on Pinterest

If you want the experience of making a little pocket version of your personality, but you don’t want to participate in this specific trend, I’ve got you! Making a “me” board on Pinterest is super fun, and can be a great way to see your personal aesthetic in one place, whatever that means for you.