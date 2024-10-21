Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Here’s How To DIY A Moo Deng Halloween Costume

Starr Washington

Can you believe that spooky season is almost over? I know many of you have been planning your costumes for months — and with so many trending ideas this year, how could you not? From Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega’s iconic looks in the Taste  music video to Tashi, Art, and Patrick from Challengers, and let’s not forget, Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow from The Hunger Games, there are so many fun, pop culture-inspired options to choose from this year. But for those of you who maybe got caught up with midterms and forgot to plan something, don’t worry, because I’ve got the *cutest* last-minute costume idea just for you.

Moo Deng, the adorable baby pygmy hippo from Thailand, totally broke the internet this year when her zookeeper began posting videos of the two month old hippo. ICYMI, she became a global sensation earlier this fall after clips of her splashing around, making snot bubbles (so adorable), and being her cute, bouncy self went viral on TikTok, X(formerly Twitter), and Instagram. People couldn’t get enough of her pudgy cheeks and playful antics, and before we knew it, the world had a new meme queen. 

@arthur072l

Why is Moodeng the hippo so well-loved?#foryou #animals #hippo #moodeng #cute

♬ original sound – Arthur072L
@bestofmoodeng

her slippery toes 😅 #moodeng #babyhippo #cuteanimals #xyzabc #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – Imtired🌸

So, if you’re looking for a last-minute, DIY-friendly costume idea that’s easy to pull off and proves you’re very online, channeling Moo Deng is a perfect solution. It’s fun, unique, and guaranteed to get all the “awws” at your Halloween party!

Here are the only items you’ll need to DIY a Moo Deng Halloween costume.

Step One: Start With A Gray Base 

Depending on the weather in your area for Halloween you can either opt for a gray dress or a matching set of sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

gray dress
Amazon

GrAy Dress

$31.59

See On Amazon
gray sweatsuit
Amazon

Gray Sweatsuit

$39.19

See On Amazon

Step Two: Grab Your Headband

You can’t complete this look without sporting some adorable hippo ears. That said, hippo ears aren’t super popular on the internet, but the good news is, you can easily find mouse ear headbands that can pass for hippo ears.

hippo costume
PartyEars via Etsy

Hippo Ears

$4.99

See On Etsy

Step Three: Lather Up & Shine!

If you want to add some finishing touches to your costume, grab some Aquaphor or your favorite body oil to give yourself that Moo Deng shine.

Aquaphor
Aquaphor

Aquaphor

$7.49

See On Amazon

Also, if you’re looking for a quick duo costume, grab a friend to dress as Moo Deng’s zookeeper. A straw hat and khaki shorts are a must. 

@yzzypopcos

The most iconic girl 🦛💁🏻‍♀️ #moodeng #moodenghippo #halloween #halloweencostume #halloweencostumeideas #hippo #spookyszn #spooky

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Get ready to soak up all the compliments and take tons of adorable pics. Who wouldn’t want to spend Halloween as the internet’s favorite baby hippo? 

Starr Washington

San Francisco '25

Starr Washington is a Her Campus national writer, contributing to the lifestyle vertical, she also serves as the President of the Her Campus chapter at her university. In her final year at San Francisco State University, she is completing her degree in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) with a minor in Africana Studies. Starr is dedicated to showcasing her blackness in her professional work and is always rooting for black creatives, particularly in film, literature, and travel. In addition to her writing, Starr is the director of her university’s multicultural center, where she organizes and supports annual events and celebrations for both the campus and the Bay Area community. She was a speaker at the San Francisco State University Black Studies Origins and Legacy Commemoration, where she had the honor of sitting alongside the founders of the nation's first Black Student Union. Starr teaches a course she developed called “Intro to Black Love” within SFSU’s experimental college program. In her rare free time, Starr enjoys chipping away at her TBR list (she is a spicy romance girly), writing fiction, and spending time with her music enthusiast partner and their three-year-old German Shepherd. She is a Scorpio from Michigan.