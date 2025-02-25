This Bravo Reality Series Inspired ‘The White Lotus’s Ratliff Family

The White Lotus is no stranger to crafting unique characters for every new season. Season 3 has proven to be no exception. One family that’s been attracting *a lot* of discourse has been none other than the Ratliff family. The family consists of Timothy, Victoria, and their three children Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. The quirky family has been butting heads since the moment they entered the resort, with every episode highlighting their growing tension. While the Ratliff family is *very* unique in their own way, it turns out that they’re actually inspired by the stars of the hit reality series, Southern Charm.

On Feb. 23, Sam Nivola, who portrays Lochlan, talked to People about the inspiration behind his character. Nivola shared that the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, told him to watch Southern Charm, a Bravo reality show that takes place in South Carolina. The show, which debuted in 2014, follows the personal and professional lives of socialites who reside in Charleston. “Jason Isaacs, who played our dad, kind of modeled his whole accent and character off of [that cast],” Nivola said.

Nivola also joked that Sarah Catherine Hook, who portrays Piper, was able to skip the “pre-production homework” because she “had it down” already. “I’m from Alabama,” Hook said. “I found out through you guys. I was like, ‘He didn’t tell me to watch Southern Charm! I’m feeling left out.”

Parker Posey, who portrays Victoria, channeled an accent she’d encountered in her life while in Mississippi. Growing up in the American South, she pulled from personal experiences to achieve what she described as a “snotty effect.”

“I’ve met some really wealthy people and southerners that are almost affected so that’s what I did,” Posey told Variety on Feb. 13. “It was so fun to play. It’s the theatricality of Southerners. I’m from the South so I was so happy to bring that Tennessee Williams kind of drama.” Needless to say, the cast has perfected the attitude and accents of the wealthy South.

So far in The White Lotus, Timothy may have lost his fortune (while trying to keep it on the DL). Meanwhile, Saxon and Piper have been bickering over spending time with Lochlan. Piper also feels as though her personal boundaries have been invaded by her older brother, who has this weird sexual tension going on with Lochlan. Only time will tell what’s in store for the fate of the Ratliff family.