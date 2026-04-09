Instagram Is Letting You Edit Comments Now — Here’s How To Do It

Ever leave a comment under an Instagram post and want to change it because of a typo? Or maybe, you regret what you typed and realized you want to say something else entirely to fit the vibe? Previously, the only thing you’d be able to do at this point was delete the comment, hope no one saw it, and post a new one. But now, that inconvenience is a thing of the past. On April 9, Instagram finally launched a feature that has been highly requested among users of the platform: the ability to edit comments.

That’s right, if you make a mistake and want to comment something else, or fix a typo, Instagram now allows you to edit it. Instagram announced the new feature via a story that was posted on the official Instagram account. And while the new feature has been a long time coming, there are some things to note about it.

The first thing to know is that there’s a time limit on when you’re able to edit a comment that you made. The new feature allows users to edit a comment within 15 minutes of posting it on Instagram — so, you can’t decide hours later that you want to change or edit a comment. (Maybe in the next update?)

On the bright side, while there is a time limit to how long you have to edit a comment, the number of times you can edit the comment within that time frame is limitless. So, if you are indecisive and want to change things up over and over until you feel that it’s right, you can edit as many times as you’d like within those 15 minutes.

Another thing to be aware of is that this feature only works on the text of a comment. So, you won’t be able to swap out a different photo or GIF. For comments that have text and a photo, only the text portion will be editable.

The last thing to note is that, once a comment is edited, people can see that it has been edited (the word “edited” will appear in parentheses). However, others will not be able to see the version history, so they won’t be able to see what text was originally posted before editing.

So whether you make a mistake while hyping up your bestie on IG, or if you change one thing in a longer comment that was made on a post, you will no longer need to delete the entire comment and start all over from scratch. Now, it’s just a quick edit — within 15 minutes, of course — and you are good to go!